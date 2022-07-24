The Clearwater National Forest has withdrawn a small salvage timber sale in the Sneakfoot Meadows Roadless Area on the Lochsa Ranger District near Powell.
District Ranger Joni Packard decided to cancel the 64-acre Walton Fire Salvage Sale because needed roadless area analysis was not done when other environmental analysis was prepared on the project.
“I realized we had missed a pretty important step in the process,” said Packard, who was named ranger of the newly resurrected district in May. “It’s one of those steps we have to do. As a result, I withdrew the decision.”
———
The national nursing shortage may be worrying health professionals, but the nursing program at Lewis-Clark State College has seen an increase in students.
“The number of people interested in nursing is rising. The national media attention is working,” says LCSC Nursing Division Director Donna Brandmeyer. “More students are coming out of high school knowing that’s what they want to do and being more prepared for college.”
However, the school can only take so many applicants a year. And while colleges like Idaho State University in Pocatello turn students away because of budget cuts, LCSC has a different problem.
There aren’t enough hospitals and clinics in the area for students to work at, says Brandmeyer.