From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 8, 2000
KAMIAH — A little arrow with the words “The Lodge” on stark white paper is the only indicator that high above U.S. Highway 12, west of Kamiah, is a luxurious bed-and-breakfast operated by a couple with years of innkeeping experience.
The attractive red exterior of the just-completed Hearthstone Lodge invites guests inside, but it is the elegant but comfortable interior decoration that beckons visitors to stay.
Owners Harty and Marjorie Schmaehl built the four-bedroom, one-suite lodge in 10 months, and are now putting the finishing touches on the inn and working on the landscaping. On the inside, though, there is no indication the lodge is anything less than finished.
———
PULLMAN — Voters in Pullman approved a levy to add money for police and fire protection on the second time around.
Proposition 1, which will raise property taxes from $3.30 to $3.60 per $1,000 of assessed property, was approved by 57 percent of voters Tuesday.
The levy was struck down with only 45 percent of the vote in the primary election.
The levy will provide money to hire three police and three fire positions.