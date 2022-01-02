From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 2, 2002
Earth Mother may be getting a $65,000 face-lift. Plans are in the works to bronze the sculpture at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
“Earth Mother has had several nose jobs,” says artist Nancy N. Dreher, of Slate Creek, referring to the five or six times she has had to repair the statue because of vandalism.
Cosmetic surgery is not cheap. Charles Craddock, park manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Clarkston, says the cost of a nose job is about $800. The Corps commissioned the statue in 1979 and maintains it.
Dreher’s sculpture — called Tsceminicum, meaning joining of waters — depicts the Earth Mother with the Seven Devils and the animals native to the Snake and Clearwater country behind her.
———
The Operation Wish Book program that sought to put new books into the hands of economically disadvantaged youths distributed 1,269 books this year from 61 locations in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin.
Books were distributed to 756 children at the Christmas Connection, and the rest were distributed to the Community Action Food Bank in Lewiston and the Asotin County Food Bank in Clarkston.
Operation Wish Book was the brainchild of the Idaho Council of the International Reading Association and has been in the Boise area for several years. This is its second year in the Lewiston-Clarkston area. Last year about 400 books were distributed.