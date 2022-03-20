From the Lewiston Tribune, March 20, 2002
As the season drew to an official close, Old Man Winter tried hard to keep spring at bay.
Several inches of snow and cold temperatures throughout the Camas Prairie, Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area this past week belied the beginning of the new season.
Spring begins this morning at 11:16 a.m. The vernal, or spring, equinox means that today the sun rises and sets exactly 12 hours apart. Every place on Earth will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. This occurs twice a year, on the spring and fall equinoxes.
———
Grants from the Idaho Department of Agriculture will help find new ways of turning people on to the virtues of dry peas, lentils and chickpeas grown in the Northwest.
The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council at Moscow recently received three grants totaling $85,000 to promote and market legumes around the world.
The money comes from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to provide assistance to specialty crop industries. In Idaho, 27 specialty crop grants totaling $1.03 million were recently awarded by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.