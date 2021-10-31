From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 31, 2001
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho student newspaper, the Argonaut, received the 2000-01 National Newspaper Pacemaker Award from the Associated Collegiate Press and the Newspaper Association of America Foundation.
The Argonaut was one of 22 newspapers that received the award at the annual fall convention last week in New Orleans. Jennifer Warnick, of Rexburg, was the editor-in-chief during 2000-01.
This is the first time the Argonaut has received the Pacemaker, which is the highest award given to collegiate newspapers.
———
When Asotin County Public Utility District customers turn on the taps, they want water that’s sparkling clean.
That’s why the PUD is installing a chlorination system designed to ensure the water is safe to drink at all times, said PUD General Manager Tim Simpson.
The system is expected to cost between $450,000 and $500,000. “We are planning to have disinfection facilities online by mid-December,” Simpson said.
The PUD serves about 6,400 customers in Clarkston and parts of unincorporated areas of Asotin County. It does not serve the city of Asotin.