From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 28, 2000
Washington State University has scheduled a Thursday morning news conference to announce the hiring of new athletic director, Jim Sterk.
Sterk will come to Pullman from Portland State University, where he has served as athletic director since 1995.
According to Oregon Athletic Director Bill Moos, a WSU alumnus who was the first person contacted about the Cougar opening, Sterk will be a perfect fit in Pullman.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce visitor center has been named best in the state by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
Chamber Director Lori Cox entered the center along U.S. Highway 95 in the Idaho Department of Commerce competition. The entries were narrowed down to three semifinalists: Boise, Post Falls and Grangeville.
The entry contained information about the Grangeville visitor center’s growth, Cox said. In 1998, the center had 1,150 visitors. In 1999 it had more than 2,300. In 1998, the center had five volunteers compared to 53 in 1999.