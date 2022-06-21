Summer is here but where are all the lifeguards?

TACOMA — With summer right around the corner, you might be tempted to head to the local pool to cool down or get some exercise.
You might want to call ahead before you go, as the affects of a nationwide lifeguard shortage are being felt in the Puget Sound region, including at Wild Waves Theme and Water Park in Federal Way and community pools with Metro Parks Tacoma.
According to Metro Parks Tacoma, indoor pools could possibly see reduced hours in their swim schedules if a shortage persists. Stewart Heights and Kandle outdoor pools will open July 5 with a similar scheduled to last year, said Metro Parks Tacoma communications manager Nancy Johnson.
“Following COVID, we were open three days per week at each of the outdoor pools, which is unique for us. Historically, we would be open on a daily basis, but the shortage of guards is drastically limiting our hours of operation,” Johnson told The News Tribune.
National lifeguard shortage
As reported by USA Today, pools across the nation are closing or shortening their hours as a result of a lack of lifeguards.
Bernard J. Fisher II is director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association. The American Lifeguard Association offers lifeguard training and certification courses with CPR and first aid training.
Fisher said the shortage began about 20 years ago when baby boomers began to retire. About the same time, more pools were being built at condominium complexes, hotels and public community centers, Fisher said.
The number of young people interested in becoming lifeguards did not keep up with the demand, he told The News Tribune.
The shortage has gotten worse in recent years as COVID-19 limited the resources available to get people the needed training and classes to fulfill the job requirements.
The need for lifeguards has prompted many local pools to place ads for lifeguards. Getting the word out about the issue is imperative, and Fisher said encouraging the broader community to find out how it can help out is necessary.
“... what we need to do is tell the American people to go down to your neighborhood pool or beach patrol and see if you can get trained and how you can help out. Also we need to try to get as many pools open to the general public, so they can have lifeguard classes and swimming classes,” Fisher told The News Tribune.
Local solutions to the shortage
According to Johnson, Metro Parks Tacoma has put full effort into an ad campaign to promote lifeguarding programs and emphasize the need for lifeguards. Getting people interested in the job is the first step. Next is to get people certified.
In order to get candidates the training they need, Metro Parks Tacoma is holding lifeguarding certification courses. According to Metro Parks Tacoma, course participants learn skills needed to become a lifeguard and professional rescuer. At the end of the course, participants are tested in order to become certified in YMCA of the USA Lifeguarding as well as in American Safety and Health Institute courses.
According to the Metro Parks Tacoma website, the wage for part-time, certified lifeguards is between $15.99 and $18.50 an hour.
According to Metro Parks Tacoma, the next available training is from Aug. 23-Sept. 1, with the deadline to register being Aug. 12. Participants must be 16 or older and be able to pass a swim skills test. The fee is $200 for the course but is reduced to $75 if the candidate is hired immediately after the training with at least three shifts a week.
The local YMCA and Wild Waves also are advertising for lifeguards.
According to the YMCA website, the pay for a part-time lifeguard is $14.50 or more an hour based on qualifications. Applicants must be 16, current on certifications and have at least six months of related experience.
Wild Waves, in order to be ready for daily opening on June 17, is still hiring for all positions, including lifeguards.
“Wild Waves Theme & Water Park is hiring for all positions. Currently, our certified lifeguard enrollment is ahead of prior year with applications still coming in. We offer world-class training for our lifeguards, opportunities for gaining supervisory experience and most of all, life skills that really pay off no matter what career our lifeguards choose to pursue,” Wild Waves told The News Tribune in a statement.
According to Wild Waves, in order to apply for the position, applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to swim and become certified lifeguard in Ellis Certification. Applicants are not required to have experience, and lifeguard training and certification is provided by Wild Waves.
Lifeguards at Wild Waves make a wage between $15.25 and $15.50 an hour.