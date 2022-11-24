One of “Strange World’s” triumphs is the vibrant, weird, visually stunning subterranean world that the film’s heroes stumble upon during their quest to save their way of life. From its lush palette to its cute and deadly flora and fauna, this strange, mysterious world is very much deserving of its status as the film’s title character.

Another, in true Disney fashion, is its thematic swings. Directed by Walt Disney Animation veteran Don Hall (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and written/co-directed by Qui Nguyen — a duo that previously collaborated on “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021) — “Strange World,” which hits theaters Wednesday, tackles father-son relationships and the idea of legacy with an ecological, environmentalist twist.

