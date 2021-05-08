Stocks rallied to more records on Wall Street on Friday as a stunningly disappointing report on the nation’s job market signaled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent, topping the previous all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record high for the third straight day.
Technology companies accounted for a big share of the broad rally, which included solid gains by stocks in the energy, industrial, and consumer discretionary sectors. The gains helped the S&P 500 notch its eighth weekly gain in the last 10 weeks.
Voices up and down Wall Street acknowledged that Friday morning’s jobs report was a massive disappointment. It’s usually the market’s most anticipated economic data of each month, and it showed employers added just 266,000 jobs in April. That was far fewer than the 975,000 jobs that economists expected and a steep slowdown from March’s hiring pace of 770,000.
“It was a bit of a shock when that headline number hit, but you realize most of, if not all of it, is the result not necessarily of demand, but supply,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. ”There seems to be a bit of a labor shortage at the moment.”
The weak report jolted the bond market and initially sent yields tumbling. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below 1.49 percent, toward its lowest level in two months before recovering. By the market’s close it was unchanged from 1.56 percent late Thursday.
Many analysts said they don’t want to put too much emphasis on just one month of discouraging data. They still expect the economy to strengthen mightily as coronavirus vaccinations roll out. The weak jobs number also bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low in hopes of boosting the jobs market.
The S&P 500 index rose 30.98 points to 4,232.60, its third straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.23 points, or 0.7 percent, to 34,777.76. The Nasdaq composite picked up 119.39 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,752.24.
Small company stocks also got a solid bump. The Russell 2000 index outgained the major stock indexes, climb-ing 30.21 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,271.63.