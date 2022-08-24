Staying true to Walden Pond

Dr. Rev. Elizabeth Stevens poses for a portrait on the front steps of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow. Stevens has spent the last ten years serving this congregation.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — It was during a walk around Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., when Elizabeth Stevens had an epiphany — she wanted to be a minister.

Now, 22 years after that epiphany, the Rev. Stevens sits in an overstuffed armchair on the third floor of the new building addition of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and recalls memories from the 10 years she’s spent leading the congregation of the church at 420 E. Second St. in Moscow.

