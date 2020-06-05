More than 60 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in Idaho are linked to nine long-term care facilities, according to information released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare today.
There have been 52 deaths linked to those facilities, of the statewide total of 83 deaths.
In total, 25 care centers of the 400 in the state have had outbreaks of the viral illness that sickened 289 residents and employees. That includes Life Care Center of Lewiston that has had 52 reported or probable cases and 18 deaths. Royal Plaza in Lewiston has had one case that was resolved.
According to the data released by the department, 15 long-term care centers have resolved outbreaks while 189 people associated with 10 of the facilities still have the illness.
The department released the data following a letter from Idahoans For Open Government of which A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., semi-retired publisher of the Tribune, is a board member, to Health and Welfare Director David Jeppesen. The group argued the information is a matter of public record that was improperly being withheld by the agency and several of the state’s independent health districts.
