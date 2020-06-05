Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.