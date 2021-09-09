State Highway 13 near milepost 10 at the bottom of Harpster Grade has been closed following a one-vehicle accident in which there were multiple injuries.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said the accident was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office, Syringa Ambulance, Grangeville Extrication, Idaho State Police, Idaho Transportation Department, Frank’s Towing and Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit were on the scene.
No further information was immediately available. The public will be notified when the road is reopened, the sheriff’s office said.