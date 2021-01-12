Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.