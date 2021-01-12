The cause of a Dec. 9, 2019, fire that destroyed the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant at 858 Main St. in Lewiston has been listed as "undetermined" after an investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, according to a news release from the city.
The investigation is now in the hands of the Lewiston Police Department and the Lewiston Fire Department, Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said this morning. The state's investigation began almost immediately after the fire, but it was delayed by factors like the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's Lewiston Tribune.