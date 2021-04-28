UPDATED 8:45 a.m.: Rep. von Ehlinger has completed his testimony to the committee.
During questioning by his attorney, he said he wasn't aware of any written rule or prohibition against dating, hugging or fraternizing with House staff or others who work in the Statehouse.
In his testimony to the committee during the preliminary investigation, von Ehlinger expressed regret at the situation and assured the committee nothing like it would happen again.
Responding to a question from his attorney, Dindinger, he said that comment wasn't a reference to his going out with the intern, but to the embarrassment caused by having to discuss his sex life with the committee.
“You weren't expressing regret at violating any rules, policies or standards of this body?” Dindinger asked.
“Correct,” von Ehlinger responded.
The committee then took testimony from House Clerk Carrie Mullen about an interaction von Ehlinger had with one of her staff. He'd asked her out, but immediately backed off after she informed him she was married.
Mullen told Dindinger she couldn't point to a specific line in the Respectful Workplace policy that prohibited a representative from asking House staff for a date. However, she said she believed it was inappropriate.
Dindinger then asked if von Ehlinger had the ability to hire or fire anyone on the staff.
“Every representative has some ability,” Mullen said. “Staff is here to serve the representatives.”
She also noted that power isn't specified in rule, but it's clearly understood.
The hearing has been moving along at a rapid pace. The committee is now preparing to take testimony from House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma.
UPDATED 7:55 a.m.: The examiner for the committee, Deputy Attorney General Leslie Hayes, is walking von Ehlinger through the testimony he provided to the committee during its preliminary investigation.
That testimony included statements that he and Jane Doe went back to his apartment after dinner, where they began kissing and undressing.
The woman at one point told him she hadn't shaved in a while. Hayes asked von Ehlinger if he interpreted that as a comment about her willingness to have sex.
“Did you interpret that as her saying 'No'?” Hayes asked.
Von Ehlinger's attorney again interrupted and instructed him not to answer.
The committee has now taken a short break.
The first few rows of the Lincoln Auditorium are nearly filled with House members, come to hear the testimony in person.
UPDATED 7:45 a.m.: When Rep. von Ehlinger was asked whether he took the intern – who is being referred to as Jane Doe – back to his apartment after dinner, his attorney instructed him to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights to not answer the question.
That prompted some lengthy sparring between the committee, its attorney and von Ehlinger's attorney.
“I assume the reason we're here is because the accused would like the opportunity to clear his name and assure his colleagues that he did nothing unbecoming,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. “For the House to make a clear distinction, he's going to need to answer these questions.”
Dindinger said he and the committee may have differing interpretations of the Fifth Amendment.
“It's to protect the innocent as well as the guilty,” he said. “As someone who has an open police investigation against him, I'm instructing him not to answer.”
UPDATED 7:30 a.m.: In his opening comment, Rep. von Ehlinger's attorney, Edward Dindiinger, noted that he is accused of violating the House Respectful Workplace policy. However, no specific rule or section of the policy has ever been cited.
"This entire proceeding is based on an alleged violation of an unspoken rule," he said.
The hearing quickly moved on to the presentation of the complaint by House Speaker Scott Bedke.
"We brought this complaint to protect the integrity of the entire House," he said.
The committee is now taking testimony from Rep. von Ehlinger.
Posted at 7:10 a.m.: BOISE – More than 150 people are in the Lincoln Auditorium for the start of today's House Ethics Committee public hearing regarding Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.
That includes at least 30 House members.
The hearing will address an ethics complaint that was filed on March 17, after a 19-year-old intern told House staff that von Ehlinger forced her to perform oral sex on him following a dinner date.
Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations, saying the sex was consensual.
House Ethics Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, opened the hearing by clarifying that “this is not a criminal trial.”
“The purpose of the hearing is to determine if the complaint should be dismissed, or if it can be proven (Rep. von Ehlinger) engaged in behavior detrimental to the House.”