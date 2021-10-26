St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is poised to become a part of a new national health system called ScionHealth by the end of the year.
The hospital is one of 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and sites that will be included in ScionHealth, which will also have 61 long-term care acute hospitals that are now a part of Kindred Healthcare, according to a news release issued today by St. Joe’s.
The creation of ScionHealth grew from a previously announced deal of LifePoint Health to acquire Kindred Healthcare, which is expected to close by the end of the year, the same time ScionHealth will launch.
“As our teams began to examine how best to bring together the operations of LifePoint and Kindred, it became increasingly clear that we had the right mix of talent, services and assets to reorganize into two strong companies to better serve our patients and communities,” said David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint in a joint news release from LifePoint and Kindred.
“In forming two companies with unique areas of focus, LifePoint Health and ScionHealth can improve access to quality care, create more opportunities for our employees, and invest in our communities,” he said.
