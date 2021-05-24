Registered nurses at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston have ratified a three-year labor agreement after bargaining with hospital administrators for almost two years.
Both sides affirmed Monday that the agreement was approved by the nurses Thursday, who as recently as March had warned they were willing to strike if talks didn’t progress.
“We feel good we achieved a contract that secures all of (the nurses’) current working conditions and benefits and also guarantees wage increases for the term of the agreement,” said Larry Kroetch, business agent for Teamsters Local 690, the labor group representing the nurses.
The hospital is eager to move forward together to make the community healthier, said Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for the hospital in a prepared statement.
“This positive outcome provides great momentum as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue enhancing the high-quality care and service we provide our patients,” she said. “We thank the community for its patience as we worked through this important process.”
