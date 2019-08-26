St. Joseph Regional Medical Center CEO Blain Claypool has resigned, effective Sept. 27.
“We are thankful to Blain for his service to St. Joseph’s and its communities the last two years,” according to a statement the hospital issued today via email.
“The search for a new leader is currently underway, and we will keep you posted when we have additional details to share,” according to the statement.
Claypool is traveling on business this week and unavailable for comment, said Christina Metcalf, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
Claypool was chosen as CEO in 2017, just after Roman Catholic Ascension Health sold the hospital to RCCH HealthCare Partners, which has since merged with LifePoint Health.