PULLMAN — Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto turned in a career performance in her new team's season finale, against its Apple Cup foes.
Zucchetto, Washington State's veteran goalie who transferred from Texas Tech, stacked up 13 saves for the Cougars, who struggled to get a shot off yet denied favored Washington in a double-overtime, 0-0 draw at Lower Soccer Field.
In goal for all 110 minutes, Zucchetto came up big in the 107th, tipping up and away an on-target strike from just outside of the box.
It brought her save tally to 13, the most by a Cougar since Natalie McDowell's 18 against UC Santa Barbara in 1993 — and the fourth-most in one match in WSU history.
The Cougars (6-3-3, 2-2-3 Pac-12) were outshot by a staggering mark of 24-5.
The 22nd-ranked Huskies (9-3-3, 5-3-3) put more than half on goal against only one for Wazzu, and had nine corner kicks against the Cougars' three.
Freshman Margie Detrizio had the one Coug shot on goal, in the 72nd minute. The bulk of WSU's chances came in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but UW's defense consistently crashed on threatening Cougar attackers.
WSU senior Elyse Bennett fired one off that barely cleared wide in the 99th minute.
The Cougars will await the unveiling of the NCAA tournament field Sunday to see if they've made the cut. The bracket will consist of 48 teams. WSU will need to earn one of the 17 at-large bids.
WSU 0 0 0 0—0
UW 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — UW 24 (13 on goal), WSU 5 (1 on goal).
Saves — UW: Olivia Sekany 0. WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 13.