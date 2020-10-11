Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman will admit her close friend once had the clear upper hand.
“She used to beat me all the time,” the sophomore Bear said of fellow standout wrestler Kadence Beck, an Orofino competitor by way of Highland (Craigmont).
“She helped train me, and she helped teach me along the way.”
It wasn’t until junior high that Zimmerman — prompted by a family link and a deep background in judo, in which she sports a brown belt — tried her hand at the sport. She was already accustomed to a mat and physically taxing one-on-one competition.
“My grandpa (George Germer) was involved in wrestling for several years, and he always encouraged me to try it,” she said. “And I’d been doing judo since I was 4½, so that’s very similar.”
Beck, conversely, fell into wrestling at age 7. Her father and uncle, Andrew and Britt, provided motivation through their local coaching.
Being a self-described “aggressive” athlete as a youth, she seemed a natural fit for it.
“I was trying to find a sport, and wrestling caught my attention. I stuck with it and ended up falling in love with it,” said Beck, also a sophomore.
In seventh grade, when Zimmerman and Beck met at a junior high state tournament for their first bout, Beck came out on top — probably by virtue of experience.
About three years have passed since. They’re both district champions now, and two of the better girls’ competitors in all of Idaho.
Through wrestling, they have formed a friendship, one which Beck termed “unbreakable.”
And in between the sleepovers and after-school phone calls, the Zimmerman-Beck matchups have continued in summer sparring sessions and the odd in-season tournament.
“It’s more back and forth now,” noted Zimmerman, who competes at 98 pounds.
“I got her in the Rollie Lane finals last year.”
Entering their second seasons of high school wrestling, Beck and Zimmerman already have raked in plenty of gold medals, often vying against the opposite gender no less.
But beginning in the 2021-22 season, they’ll have their own state tournament. The Idaho High School Activities Association made it official Sept. 29.
“Making it to State was pretty challenging, wrestling guys, but it was a good experience, knowing that challenge,” said Zimmerman, who partially tore her MCL early in last year’s tourney. “This is an easier way to reach my goal of being a state champion.”
Who knows, maybe the two amigos will end up in the same weight class, and square off at State in another of this friendly rivalry’s showdowns.
Beck, who plans to stay at 106, has laid out her objectives: “Go to State again — go all four years — and get on the top of the podium.”
Her father, who doubles as her trainer, has accompanied Beck around the country to national tournaments in which she has competed as part of Team Idaho.
“It’s been a phenomenal experience for her,” Andrew Beck said. “Wrestling is one giant family, and I’d encourage any girl who wants to try it, to try it.
“She just wanted to be treated as a wrestler, and she has been.”
Beck, who excels on her feet and with takedowns, was the champion at the 2020 Clearwater Classic in Lewiston and the runner-up at the unofficial girls’ tournament in Pocatello. Among multiple other recent accomplishments, she also claimed freestyle and Greco-Roman girls’ state crowns at a Twin Falls event.
Before then, Beck pinned her way through 10 matches at the 2019 Heartland Duals in Iowa to earn All-American status — certainly her most cherished individual feat.
“It was a huge stadium, so I was kinda intimidated the first couple matches,” she said. “I knew All-American was up for grabs, and I’ve wanted that for a long time. When I took it, it kind of shocked me.”
Zimmerman, partly because of her history with martial arts (her father, Derek, is her sensei), is exceptional with her throws and body control.
She didn’t lose to any female challengers in 2019-20, and logged more than three times as many wins as losses. It’s a laundry list of achievements, including: Hanford (Wash.) Winter Cup champion, Ardis Nash Memorial champion in Nampa and Othello (Wash.) Invitational champion.
Zimmerman placed fourth on the boys’ side of the bracket at the hotly contested Tri-State Invitational in Coeur d’Alene.
“She’s an extremely hard worker, a talented athlete with a great attitude, and because she’s such a tremendous leader in our school, we had four or five junior high girls out for wrestling this year, including her little sister (Keira),” said Moscow’s Pat Amos, Zimmerman’s high school coach.
“She’s a really good athlete, but she also has the work ethic and desire to be better.”
The friends’ plans for their futures coincide — they’re aiming at earning college wrestling scholarships, and potentially a crack at Olympic-level competition later on.
“My favorite accomplishment is how far I’ve come and how far I know I can go,” Beck said.
Access and acceptance
More avenues will open with the IHSAA’s decision, a predictable development as participation in girls’ wrestling continues to balloon in the U.S. generally and in Idaho specifically. About 17,000 females are high school wrestlers in America, up from 3,405 in 2001, per a 2019 article from ESPN.
In the Gem State, the total has grown from 40 in 2016-17 to approximately 200 now.
Events like Nampa’s Rollie Lane, the Clearwater Classic and Potlatch’s Dick Griswold Memorial have added girls’ divisions.
“If you build it, they’ll come,” said Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson, who coached the Team Idaho girls’ travel team for four years and has mentored several area standouts. He played a part in the IHSAA ruling, having approached the organization about it twice in years past.
“I was a small pawn in it. There have been a lot of moving parts working to make it happen. ... It’s just been awesome to watch them at tournaments, and to see that camaraderie.”
This area is particularly strong when it comes to girls’ wrestling. Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley (Kooskia), Grangeville and Lewiston recently have had or currently do have female talents on their rosters.
To name a few others: Maniacs junior Ruby Kessinger, Loggers senior Taylor McPherson and Rams senior Kaylee Page each have seen their share of considerable successes.
“The older kids helped me, and I knew this is where I belong,” said McPherson, a collegiate hopeful who chalked up a triple crown victory at the Idaho state girls’ tournament in Nampa in 2018, and placed third at last year’s districts and the Pocatello event. “Since I stepped on a junior high mat, there’s been no quitting. I’ve gotta do this.”
Recent graduates like CV’s Fallon Wilkins, Grangeville’s Brittney Benavidez — now a wrestler at Hastings College (Neb.) — and Potlatch’s Billie Anderson helped pave the way for today’s local standouts.
“I had so many people telling me I couldn’t do it, and that just pushed me,” said Anderson, a 2017 Idaho state champion in freestyle. “I just hope the younger girls don’t take it for granted. I know there’s some studs in Idaho. I can’t wait for them to shine.”
“This is a big step forward,” CV coach Carlos Martinez added.
“We’ve had quite a few younger gals in wrestling, but of course, at the high school level, you’re competing against guys, so it’s between them and their parents making that decision. Some of them have chosen to not turn out (because of that), so I think this will increase participation.”
To be sure, there have been roadblocks. To find fair and steady competition, girls’ wrestlers often travel around the region to tournaments featuring girls’ brackets. In short, mixed-gender competition can be uncomfortable.
“The stigma was always: ‘Boys don’t wrestle girls, it’s awkward,’ and stuff like that,” Amos said. “There’s a good number of young ladies interested in the sport who were hesitant, but now we’ve got an avenue. ... Skyla, she likes to mess it up with the guys, she’s not afraid to jump in there, but most would rather it be girl vs. girl.
“Now there’s access and acceptance on a national level. They hear about female wrestlers talking about gold medals on a national scale, and it’s like, ‘Geez, I wanna do that.’”
There will be just one more season with a girls’ tournament in Pocatello before the sport becomes a proper part of the Idaho high school landscape — likely prompting many more to follow in the steps of skilled competitors like Zimmerman and Beck, who’ll both have two seasons to claim official girls’ wrestling crowns.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.