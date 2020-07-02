GRANGEVILLE — Blake Schoo collected two doubles, a single and two RBI as Camas Prairie beat Orofino 15-6 on Wednesday in an Area 1 Legion baseball game.
Every Zephyr who played tallied at least one run, and Schoo wound up with four. On the mound, Reece Wimer and Tori Ebert combined on a seven-hitter while issuing only three walks.
The action was originally scheduled as a doubleheader in Orofino but officials decided a few hours before game time that conditions were too wet.
So the Merchants traveled to Grangeville for what turned out to be a single game because the Zephyrs’ field lacks lights. Camas Prairie coach David Shears expressed his gratitude to the umpires for making the adjustment.
The Zephyrs (3-4, 2-1) play Moscow at 1 p.m. Saturday against the backdrop of Grangeville’s annual Border Days festivities.
Camas Prairie 334 050 0—15 10 4
Orofino 020 121 0— 6 7 6
Reece Wimer, Tori Ebert (5) and Dalton Ross. Dom Williamson, Nick Drobish (3), Devon Smith (4) and Kai Naranjo.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 3 (2-2B), Wimer, Gannon Garmin 2, Tom Reynolds 2, Ebert, Dane Lindsley.
Orofino hits — D. Williamson, Silas Naranjo, K. Naranjo (2B), Willis Williamson, Hershal Williamson, Bodie Norman 2.