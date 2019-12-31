SPOKANE — Top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit Mercy by 21 points in its first game since being ranked No. 1, but coach Mark Few wasn’t terribly pleased with the effort of his players.
“We were a little choppy tonight,” Few said after the 93-72 victory Monday. “We’ve got to be better than we were tonight.”
Few said the No. 1 ranking is a big motivator for opponents.
“You get all kinds of crazy efforts out of the people you are playing against,” Few said. “We’ve got to embrace this challenge.”
Filip Petrusev scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier Monday retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week. Gonzaga had not played since Dec. 21.
Drew Timme scored 13 points and Anton Watson 11 for the Zags, who wrapped up the nonconference season with their victory.
Antoine Davis scored 31 points and Justin Miller 17 for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which was playing the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since they lost to Michigan in the 1977 NCAA tournament in Dick Vitale’s final game as the Titans coach.
Gonzaga has won 31 consecutive home games, longest streak in the nation.
The Zags came out hot and built a 27-8 lead in the first nine minutes. They got three 3-pointers from Woolridge during the run.
“We were all jacked up,” Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis said. “We’ve been talking about this game since October. Our guys were a little tight.”
The Titans fought back and Davis hit a long 3 to bring Detroit Mercy within 32-19. Three consecutive 3s by the Titans — by Davis, Willy Isiani and Jordan Gorman — cut Gonzaga’s lead to 40-30.
Gonzaga replied with a 13-7 run to take a 53-37 lead at halftime.
The Zags shot 73 percent (19-of-26) in the first half, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range. Woolridge led all scorers with 17 points in the first, including all four of his 3s.
“We were getting the ball to the right spots and the right people,” Few said.
Neither team shot well in the second half.
But the Bulldogs scored the first 12 points of the second, building a 65-37 lead and holding the Titans scoreless for more than four minutes.
Davis hit a 3 to bring the Titans within 77-58 late in the second half, but the Bulldogs held them off for their sixth consecutive win.
“I loved playing this game,” Mike Davis said, noting Gonzaga was talented and well-coached. “Hopefully, this can help us in our conference.”
Few said his team has done a good job so far of dealing with the hype of a high ranking all season.
“They’ve done a wonderful job of handling everything thrown at them,” Few said.
Chris Brandon of Detroit Mercy scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie did not play in the game, although he was available if needed. Few said the team wanted to give him a rest because they play three games this week.
Gonzaga opens defense of its West Coast Conference regular-season title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland.
DETROIT (2-12)
Davis 11-23 4-4 31, Brandon 5-9 0-2 10, Miller 6-14 5-6 17, Legrand 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Isiani 2-6 0-0 6, Gorman 1-3 0-0 3, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Hofman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 9-12 72.
GONZAGA (14-1)
Woolridge 7-9 3-4 21, Kispert 3-11 0-0 7, Ayayi 2-7 2-2 7, Gilder 3-11 0-0 9, Petrusev 8-11 6-9 22, Timme 5-5 3-4 13, Watson 4-8 3-4 11, Arlauskas 0-1 0-1 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 3, Zakharov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 17-24 93.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 53-37. 3-point goals — Detroit 9-28 (Davis 5-11, Isiani 2-6, Gorman 1-2, Moore 1-4, Rose 0-1, Miller 0-4), Gonzaga 10-23 (Woolridge 4-5, Gilder 3-6, Lang 1-1, Ayayi 1-4, Kispert 1-5, Arlauskas 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Detroit 29 (Brandon 12), Gonzaga 39 (Timme 7). Assists — Detroit 8 (Miller 3), Gonzaga 25 (Woolridge 8). Total fouls — Detroit 16, Gonzaga 15. A — 6,000.