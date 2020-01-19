SPOKANE — The consistent roar of the crowd caught the attention of Killian Tillie.
It was then that he realized how well Gonzaga was playing in the second half.
“I noticed we were making a lot of shots,” Tillie said. “Our energy was great.”
Tillie had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat BYU 92-69 on Saturday night for its 12th consecutive win.
The Zags (20-1, 6-0 West Coast) shot 74 percent (17-for-23) from the field after halftime. They stretched their home win streak to 34 in a row, tops in the country, and also became the first school to 20 wins this season.
Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Gonzaga, and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 apiece.
“We played great all weekend,” coach Mark Few said. “To hold (BYU) to 69 points is a great statement by our defense.”
Gonzaga closed out its sixth consecutive win against BYU without leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who went down hard early in the second half and was helped off the floor. Few said it appears to be an ankle sprain.
It was unclear how long Petrusev might be out.
“It’s part of the game,” Few said. “We’ve got to keep playing.”
T.J. Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU (14-6, 3-2).
The Cougars played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who has missed four games with a finger injury. Childs averages 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“They picked up the pace in the second half and we weren’t able to respond,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “Yoeli still has some healing to do, but in the meantime we have to find ways to win games.”
Pope said Haws, who added six assists, had a great game.
“He was making things happen for us tonight,” Pope said. “He’s a really special player.”
BYU (14-6)
Haws 7-13 2-3 17, Toolson 6-15 2-3 16, Seljaas 2-6 1-2 6, Barcello 4-7 0-0 9, Nixon 4-6 0-2 9, Lee 4-6 0-0 8, Harding 1-3 0-0 2, Troy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 5-10 69.
GONZAGA (20-1)
Woolridge 4-8 2-2 11, Tillie 7-13 7-10 22, Ayayi 4-10 5-5 14, Kispert 7-12 1-2 19, Gilder 5-7 2-2 14, Timme 3-3 1-2 7, Petrusev 2-4 1-2 5, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 19-25 92.
Halftime — Gonzaga 38-31. 3-Point Goals — BYU 6-20 (Toolson 2-5, Barcello 1-3, Haws 1-3, Nixon 1-3, Seljaas 1-4, Harding 0-1, Lee 0-1), Gonzaga 9-21 (Kispert 4-7, Gilder 2-3, Ayayi 1-3, Tillie 1-4, Woolridge 1-4). Rebounds — BYU 19 (Toolson, Seljaas, Barcello 4), Gonzaga 37 (Tillie 10). Assists — BYU 10 (Haws 6), Gonzaga 20 (Woolridge, Ayayi 6). Total Fouls — BYU 21, Gonzaga 13. A — 6,000 (6,000).