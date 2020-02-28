Zags honor Morrison, then win big

SPOKANE — Growing up in Serbia, Filip Petrusev didn’t know much about former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison and his amazing 2006 season.
He knows a lot more now, after Morrison’s No. 3 was put on permanent display in a ceremony Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Petrusev, who also wears No. 3, had 21 points and nine rebounds as third-ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
“It was huge,” Petrusev said of the Morrison ceremony before the game. “I’ve been able to learn all he has been through.”
Wearing the same number, “I feel an honor but also a responsibility,” Petrusev said. “I’d like to live up to the standard. It’s special.”
Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday.
Joey Calcaterra scored 19 points and Alex Floresca had 11 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.
Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country. The Bulldogs are also seeking to play the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane.
Kispert scored 11 points as Gonzaga took an 18-12 lead midway through the first half. San Diego made three straight baskets to tie the score at 18.
Gonzaga honored Morrison, a former first-team All-American, by unveiling his jersey number in the rafters. Morrison, now a Gonzaga radio broadcaster, electrified college basketball in 2006 when he led the country in scoring after a season-long battle with Duke’s JJ Redick. Gonzaga finished 29-4 and was No. 5 in the final AP poll.
Morrison was the third overall pick of the NBA draft after his junior year and played several years in the league. He joined former national scoring leader Frank Burgess (44) and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton (12) as the only Gonzaga players whose jersey numbers hang in the arena.
“When Adam came around, he turned us into a national brand,” Few told the crowd.
Morrison thanked a long list of people for his success. “I really appreciate you guys so much and I love you all,” Morrison said. “I’m so thankful I grew up in this community.”
Few said it was great to look back on a “magical, magical year” that brought a lot of attention to the program.
SAN DIEGO (9-21)
Floresca 5-12 0-0 11, Jean-Marie 5-7 0-0 10, Calcaterra 8-12 1-1 19, Hartfield 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-8 0-0 0, Sullivan 2-6 4-5 8, Rodriguez 3-10 0-0 6, Phillip 0-2 2-2 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Gjerde 0-0 0-2 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 7-10 59.
GONZAGA (28-2)
Kispert 7-14 0-1 16, Petrusev 9-17 3-7 21, Tillie 5-8 0-0 12, Ayayi 3-5 2-2 9, Woolridge 4-5 6-7 15, Gilder 5-11 0-0 12, Timme 3-6 1-2 7, Arlauskas 1-1 0-0 2, Zakharov 0-2 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-71 12-19 94.
Halftime—Gonzaga 46-34. 3-Point Goals—San Diego 4-12 (Calcaterra 2-2, Hartfield 1-1, Floresca 1-2, Humphrey 0-1, Sullivan 0-2, Rodriguez 0-4), Gonzaga 8-18 (Tillie 2-3, Gilder 2-5, Kispert 2-5, Ayayi 1-1, Woolridge 1-2, Graves 0-1, Lang 0-1). Fouled Out—Jean-Marie. Rebounds—San Diego 24 (Floresca 6), Gonzaga 48 (Petrusev, Timme 9). Assists—San Diego 7 (Floresca, Jean-Marie, Hartfield 2), Gonzaga 20 (Woolridge 6). Total Fouls—San Diego 19, Gonzaga 15. A—6,000 (6,000).