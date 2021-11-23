LAS VEGAS — Chet Holmgren scored 19 points and No. 1 Gonzaga breezed past Central Michigan 107-54 on Monday night in the Empire Classic ahead of a Final Four rematch with No. 2 UCLA.
Gonzaga (5-0), the No. 1 team for the 19th straight week, has defeated its first five opponents by an average margin of 33.6 points.
Gonzaga, which came into the game averaging 89.8 points per game, topped the 100-point plateau for the first time this season behind double-digit scoring from five players.
Holmgren is the third player to finish as the leading scorer for the Bulldogs this season.
Nolan Hickman finished with 16 points, Julian Strawther scored 15 points, and Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton each had 11.
GONZAGA (4-0)
Holmgren 7-9 3-3 19, Timme 5-6 1-4 11, Bolton 4-8 2-3 11, Nembhard 2-4 0-0 5, Strawther 6-9 0-0 15, Hickman 7-11 1-1 16, Sallis 3-9 2-2 8, Watson 2-3 3-5 7, Perry 3-3 0-2 6, Gregg 1-5 1-2 3, Arlauskas 0-0 1-2 1, Lang 2-3 0-0 5, Few 0-2 0-0 0, Graves 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-74 14-24 107.
CENT. MICHIGAN (1-3)
Henderson 3-10 4-8 11, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 1-4 4-4 6, Miller 4-8 0-0 9, Taylor 2-4 0-0 6, Bissainthe 1-7 3-4 6, Healy 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 3-10 0-0 8, Pavrette 0-2 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Jergens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-56 11-16 54.
Halftime_Gonzaga 56-32. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 9-32 (Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-4, Lang 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Few 0-2, Graves 0-2, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-3), Cent. Michigan 9-23 (Taylor 2-2, Healy 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Miller 1-2, Bissainthe 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Hodgson 0-1, Webb 0-1). Rebounds: Gonzaga 50 (Timme, Sallis, Watson 7), Cent. Michigan 24 (Bissainthe 6). Assists: Gonzaga 16 (Bolton 4), Cent. Michigan 10 (Healy 3). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 15, Cent. Michigan 23.