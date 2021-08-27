Youth program paying off for Pirates

POMEROY — Between a spring season that wrapped up just five months ago and a youth program that has the Pirates playing in the same system since elementary school, this year’s Pomeroy football team is fresher than ever.
Sixth-year coach Kyle Kimble’s team is primed to build off a 4-1 record in a shortened spring season moved because of COVID-19 concerns.
It turns out football is football no matter when it’s played.
“I thought it was going to be weird playing football in February, but once we got back into it it’s the same thing,” Kimble said.
As the Pirates returned for fall camp this month, the players were surprised by how natural everything felt.
“The other thing I think it helped us with was retention of the offensive and defensive schemes,” Kimble said. “When we came out Day 1, even stretching our boys were like, ‘Hey, we were just here.’
“Just a few months ago, our guys were out on the football field, so just that kind of memory and camaraderie — we’ve been able to build because of that weirdness we had last spring — I think is going to pay off.”
Another big reason for being more ready than usual is many of the players have been in the same system for years. Kimble and some coaches from his staff and the junior high team run a program that uses the same offense from third grade to 12th grade.
“The kids that were sixth-graders when we started that are now sophomores,” Kimble said, “so I think that’s why we’re starting to see a little bit easier time teaching our techniques and teaching our schemes because the kids have heard it before and they understand it.”
Kimble’s unbalanced single wing system can be confusing for opponents since it uses misdirection and can have multiple players in the backfield ready to receive the ball.
It also helps that Pomeroy’s leader at quarterback is the program’s all-time leading scorer, Trent Gwinn. Gwinn, a two-way all-league performer, now has his entire senior season to add to it.
“Everybody knows who he is when he walks onto the field and they still have a tough time stopping him,” Kimble said.
Other players to watch include linemen Braedyn White and Trace Roberts and junior speedster Sidney Bales, who returns from a year’s absence.
Pomeroy
COACH — Kyle Kimble (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-1 in Southeast 1B League, 4-1 overall
KEY RETURNERS — Trent Gwinn, sr., QB/LB; Braedyn White, sr., OL/DL; Colton Slaybaugh, sr., WB/DB; Troy Steele, sr., OL/DL; Richie Vecchio, sr., OL/DL; Trevin Kimble, jr., RB/TE/LB; Jesse Mings, jr., TE/RB/LB; Sidney Bales, jr., RB/DB; Braden Mings, soph., TE/LB; Trace Roberts, soph., OL/DL
5 things to watch
1. Pomeroy’s leading scorer, Trent Gwinn, has a full season to add to his numbers. That’s scary for the Pirates’ opponents.
2. Coach Kyle Kimble says defensive end is the hardest position to play in 8-man football. That’s why he’s ecstatic to have two of the best in Braedyn White and Trace Roberts, who “took care of a lot of problems for us.”
3. At small schools, a team of 25 players might have 10 who are actual football studs, Kimble said. That’s not the case for the Pirates, who are lucky to boast a full roster of talent.
4. With teams like Deary, Liberty Bell of Winthrop and conference foes like DeSales of Walla Walla and Liberty Christian of Richland on the docket, Pomeroy will be tested early and often this season.
5. If the offensive line can stay healthy, Kimble thinks his team’s run game will be solid behind Sidney Bales, a junior who returns after taking last season off. Bales was a first-team all-league defensive back for Pomeroy as a freshman.