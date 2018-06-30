MOSCOW - Genesee was forced to an if-necessary championship game, but managed to win that and claim the title in the Dirk Peterson Memorial Babe Ruth baseball tournament in late-reported results from Thursday.
Genesee beat Moscow Red 10-7 in the ultimate title game. Earlier in the day, Moscow pushed Genesee into that game with an 8-6 win.
Genesee's Cy Wareham was selected the tournament MVP after tallying 10 hits, with two doubles, while reaching base 19 times in 21 plate appearances. He also scored 12 runs.
Moscow played three games Thursday, advancing to the title round with a 16-6 victory over Troy.
Thursday's results
Elimination game
Moscow Reds 16, Troy 6 - Jonah Grieser, the Reds reliever, struck out six batters in four-plus innings. Moscow's Devon Conway had four hits, including two doubles, and Finn Carlisle-Patton had a single and a triple to lead the Reds offense. Derrick Baier, Troy's starting pitcher, struck out seven batters with no walks in four innings of work.
First championship game
Moscow Red 8, Genesee 6 - Dominic Molnar, Jonah Grieser, and Leon Hutton pitched three scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts and only one walk to allow the Reds to notch their second come-from-behind victory on the night. Zach Atwood led the Reds offensively with two hits, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Genesee's Cy Wareham had two hits and scored twice.
Final championship game
Genesee 10, Moscow Reds 7 - Genesee struck for three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and held on for a championship victory over Moscow. Cy Wareham and Jack Johnson slapped singles to score the go-ahead runs. Nate Guinard had two hits in the game, Cameron Meyer had a double and Quinn O'Connell also had a hit.
LITTLE LEAGUE
12-and-under
Lewiston 12, Silver Valley 2
COEUR D'ALENE - Jackson Lathen provided a double and a homer to help the Lewiston 12-and-under team open the northern Idaho district Little League tournament with a mercy-rule victory over Silver Valley of Kellogg on Friday.
Lewiston totalled just five hits and took advantage of 14 walks/hit batters issued by Silver Valley.
Lewiston pitcher Race Kurrin worked all four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five.
Lewiston will play at Hayden the next two days, facing Post Falls today and Sandpoint on Sunday.
Lewiston 642 2-12 5 2
Silver Valley 000 2- 2 1 2
10-and-under
Lewiston Purple 17, Hayden 2
COEUR D'ALENE - Tucker Green kicked off a huge first inning with a three-run triple, as Lewiston Purple started the 10-and-under northern Idaho district Little League tournament with a blowout of Hayden on Friday.
Lewiston scored 12 runs in the first inning on its way to a mercy-rule-shortened victory. Lewiston pitcher Zack Bambacigno allowed no hits and struck out six while working the first two innings.
Lewiston will continue pool play against Sandpoint at 9 a.m. today at Hayden.
Hayden 002 - 2
Lewiston (12)14-17