PULLMAN — It was a game of firsts for the Washington State men’s basketball team.
Freshman center Efe Abogidi had his first double-double, and sophomore guard Noah Williams scored a career-high 21 points Friday as the Cougars beat Montana State 82-54 in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“We just kind of felt like, finally, we got to a place where we were comfortable with each other and played really well,” second-year coach Kyle Smith said.
Abogidi finished with career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ryan Rapp, who was making his first career start, added 12 points and freshman forward Andrej Jakimovski had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (6-0), which is off to its best start since the 2017-18 season.
“I felt comfortable out there tonight,” Abogidi said. “For the big guys, we came into the game focused on getting rebounds. You’ve just got to trust the process.”
Abogidi scored WSU’s first seven points, and Williams added six more, in a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars a 17-5 lead about seven minutes into the game and Montana State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
“We played big and put some more pressure at the rim, and played a little more half-court and it was really successful for us,” Smith said. “Obviously, it’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”
Amin Adamu led Montana State (2-2) with 12 points and Mike Hood added 11.
Washington State outrebounded the Bobcats 49-30 and outscored them 15-4 in second-chance points.
It was the most points the Cougars have scored all season, as they shot a season-best 49.1 percent from the field (28-for-57).
Rapp started in place of senior guard Isaac Bonton, who did not play because of an undisclosed injury.
“It’s just the next man up,” Rapp said. “I just had to step up for the team. I’m just really appreciative of the opportunity I got tonight.”
The 6-foot-3 senior, who transferred from Montana State, leads the Cougars in scoring (17.4) and assists (3.2) per game.
“I would guess he’d be ready by Monday, and play Wednesday at the latest,” Smith said. “That’s my hunch, but Isaac knows his body better than I do.”
The Bobcats shot just 5 of 24 (21 percent) from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 46-21.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. Monday at home against Prairie View A&M.
MONTANA ST. (2-2)
Belo 1-6 6-8 8, Fernandez 1-6 0-0 2, Adamu 2-7 5-6 9, Bishop 2-6 0-1 5, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Tynes 2-5 0-1 4, Gazelas 2-5 1-2 7, Hood 3-11 3-4 11, Mohamed 0-2 1-2 1, Bellach 1-4 0-0 2, Fleute 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 15-56 18-26 54.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-0)
Jakimovski 4-9 0-0 10, Abogidi 5-9 7-8 19, Markovetskyy 3-6 0-0 6, Rapp 3-7 5-6 12, Williams 7-16 5-7 21, Fitzgerald-Warren 3-4 0-0 6, Bamba 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 2-3 4, Kunc 1-1 0-0 2, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 19-24 82.
Halftime: Washington St., 46-21. 3-Point Goals: Montana St. 6-23 (Gazelas 2-5, Hood 2-7, Bishop 1-1, Patterson 1-3, Adamu 0-1, Mohamed 0-1, Tynes 0-1, Bellach 0-2, Fernandez 0-2), Washington St. 7-20 (Williams 2-4, Abogidi 2-5, Jakimovski 2-6, Rapp 1-4, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1). Fouled Out: Jackson. Rebounds: Montana St. 23 (Belo 6), Washington St. 46 (Abogidi 15). Assists: Montana St. 11 (Belo 5), Washington St. 10 (Rapp, Williams 3). Total Fouls: Montana St. 19, Washington St. 22.