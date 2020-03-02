Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife, a Christian organization based in Clarkston that mentors young public school students, will be recipient of net proceeds from the 43rd annual Seaport River Run.
The 2020 Seaport, the valley’s original run-for-fun, will be April 25, starting at Clarkston’s Swallows Park and ending in Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park.
YoungLife has 34 volunteers and leaders who work with six Lewiston-Clarkston Valley high school and middle schools, representing a collective student population of more than 2,500.
Tyler Kammers, YoungLife staff associate, said the goal is to mentor all students, including those who are “under-served and under-loved.”
“There is a rise in students who admit to feeling lost or having suicidal thoughts,” Kammers said. “Teen moms so frequently lack a community. Middle school students are labeling themselves as failures before they even turn 16. More than ever, YoungLife is needed.”
Each of 34 volunteers has “a close connection with three to five students,” he said. The help ranges from helping with homework, showing up at athletic competitions, going to lunch at schools, “even showing up to a student’s court hearing when that kid has gotten into trouble.”
He said YoungLife fills a void in students’ lives, “wanting our students to feel like they can fail and not be a failure, they can mess up and not be a mistake, they can make their parents angry but they are still worthy of love and forgiveness.” Weekly meetings draw more than 125 students, he said.
In summer 2019, YoungLife took more than 80 students to a week-long camp in Oregon with a promise it would be the “best week of their life.” The organization’s cost of the annual camp is about $50,000. Student clients raise much of the cost by conducting car washes, selling cinnamon rolls and organizing spaghetti feeds.
YoungLife was one of 10 applicants for 2020 net proceeds. In 2019, Second Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) received $3,000. Clarkston’s Homes of Hope, a Christian non-profit serving some 220 foster children, received $4,000 in 2018. Past beneficiaries were Asotin County Foodbank Backpack for Kids program in 2017, Lewiston Salvation Army Youth Program in 2016 and Help Rebuild the Emerich in 2015, helping replace the community playground at Lewiston’s McGhee Elementary School.
Some $140,000 in Seaport proceeds have been distributed to Lewiston-Clarkston area organizations in the past 42 years.
The 2020 event again will have walking and running routes of 2.9 miles and 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). Entry forms are available at regional sports stores and athletic clubs, or online at cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec. Cost to enter is at a reduced rate until April 15.
Seaport sponsors are Lewiston Parks and Recreation, McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat and the Lewiston Tribune.