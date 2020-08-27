Young Trojans to tackle tough field

After graduating seven seniors last year, Troy High School’s football team has been left with a young roster for this season, but it its sophomore and junior classes bring “quite a bit of experience” and enthusiasm to the field, according to coach Bobby Wilson.
The Trojans face nonleague rival Deary in a season opener for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday at Troy.
The two programs had not met for some years before adding a game with one another back onto the schedule last season, in which the Trojans topped the Mustangs 56-32.
“We had a good game against them last year, and it’s nice for the two towns to be able to get together,” said Wilson, noting the many familial, professional and social connections between the communities.
Troy finished 2019 at 5-4 overall, but 3-4 in a highly competitive Whitepine League Division I field where Prairie and Potlatch ruled the roost.
“It was my first year (as head coach), and we had a good year,” Wilson said. “It was a good year to start building this program and start looking forward.”
This year’s roster numbers 19 players, including four freshmen, seven sophomores, seven juniors and just one senior. Returning standouts include junior and 2019 all-league running back Elijah Phillis, as well as 6-foot-2 sophomore quarterback Chandler Blazzard, who is following in the footsteps of his older brother, former standout Trojan quarterback Chase Blazzard.
“This team is a young team, but they’re coming together as a really nice group, and I think they’re going to develop each and every week and keep bringing themselves together as a team,” said Wilson, who noted a number of other teams across the league also graduated strong senior classes. “We’re fundamentally sound, and we can block, and we can tackle. Usually if you can do that, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
The only additional nonleague contest on Troy’s schedule is Sept. 18 at home against Kendrick. The Trojans make their league debut next week against Potlatch, which dealt them a 24-6 defeat last season and finished second in the league. Their regular season will conclude in another challenging home game as they play host to defending league and state champion Prairie on Oct. 23.
“We’re real excited for this year,” said Wilson, who, like many, had doubted whether the season would proceed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic response. “We didn’t get a lot of time together this summer, so we’ve had a quick few weeks to get ready for the season. We’re excited, ready to get after it — hope it continues.”
Wendt can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com.
Troy
COACH — Bobby Wilson (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-4 in Whitepine League Division I, 5-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Chandler Blazzard, soph., QB/LB; Jared Sanderson, jr., OL/DL; Darrick Baier, sr., QB/DL; Elijah Phillis, jr., RB/LB; Boden Demeeler, jr., OL/DL; Tristan Van Pelt, jr., RB/LB; Shawn Archibald, jr., OL/DB; Shawn Archibald, jr., OL/DB; Levi McCully, soph. WR/DB; Trent Ellinwood, soph., OL/DL; Brody Patrick, jr., OL/LB; Rider Patrick, soph., RB/DB; Tyson Christensen, soph., RB/DB; Clayton Eaton, soph., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. Pacific
Date — Opponent
Aug. 28 — Deary
Sept. 4 — Potlatch
Sept. 11 — at Lapwai
Sept. 18 — Kendrick
Sept. 25 — Kamiah
Oct. 2 — at Genesee
Oct. 16 — at Clearwater Valley
Oct. 23 — Prairie