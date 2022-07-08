PULLMAN — Despite being one of the youngest golfers in the field, 13-year-old Angela Zhang led for all three rounds at the American Junior Golf Association tournament at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
The Bellevue, Wash., product finished her solid showing Thursday with a three-round total of 12-under-par 204 to take the championship by four strokes. Zhang’s crown came one year after she finished in second place at the event.
“It feels really good to get the win this week because I came in second last year, and I really like the course,” Zhang said. “And to play well and get the win, it means a lot.”
In the boys event, 16-year-old Billy Davis of Spring Valley, Calif., won with a 12-under-par 201.
The junior tournament for 12-to-19-year-olds didn’t feature any locals on the final day. Pullman’s Lauren Greeny and Parker Legried and Moscow’s Bryden Brown all missed the cut after Wednesday’s second round.
“Winning doesn’t happen very often, especially in golf, so it feels really good,” Davis said. “Played really well today and had a lot of things go my way. Just a good feeling.”
Zhang’s only hiccup on the final day was a bogey on No. 15, but she left no doubt about her title with birdies on the final two holes and on three of the final six to finish at 3-under 69 for the round. She was consistent all tournament, shooting a 68 in the second round and a 67 in Round 1. She finished four strokes ahead of second-place Grace Lee, also of Bellevue.
For Zhang, she tried to just focus on each shot and keep the pressure of holding the start-to-finish lead out of her mind.
“I just tried to play steady golf today and not get ahead of myself,” Zhang said. “Just being patient and taking one shot at a time.”
She said her experience from last year helped her take the title the second time around.
“Last year, I played better than I expected,” Zhang said. “It was kind of a motivator for me to come back and get the win this year.”
While Zhang led all three days, Davis came into the final round in a five-way tie for first.
So all Davis did was buckle down and post a nearly flawless showing in the final round. He tallied eight birdies, 10 pars and zero bogeys en route to an 8-under 63 — the lowest score of the week for any player.
Davis finished four strokes ahead of Joshua Kim of Danville, Calif., and Collin Hodgkinson of Beaverton, Ore.
Davis hit a 5-iron to within four feet of the hole on No. 12, which led to his third consecutive birdie and the moment when he “knew I had a really good chance of winning and felt a little more comfortable after that.
“Today my speed was really good around the greens and every hole looked really big and a lot of things were going in, obviously, with a little bit of luck.”
Zhang and Davis had played the course before — Zhang twice and Davis “a lot” of times — and the two said the Pullman course fits their styles.
“Coming here last year, I felt I really liked the course and it suited me,” Zhang said. “And I got to know the course a little bit too, so coming here this year definitely gave me an advantage.”
