As the NAIA began announcing its pairings last week for the Opening Round of its national basketball tournament, the Lewis-Clark State men figured they’d be sent to one of three possible host sites.
When they didn’t hear their name called for the first two, they experienced an unfamiliar feeling: selection anxiety.
So they were unequivocally glad to land in Helena, Mont., as opposed to nowhere at all. The 11th-seeded Warriors face third-seeded Jamestown (N.D.) at 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Carroll College.
The Warriors are accustomed to winning conference tournaments and thus claiming automatic bids to the tournament. But this year they lost 67-66 to Southern Oregon in the semifinal round of the Cascade Conference tourney, meaning their only route to the NAIA event was an at-large berth.
“There were some anxious moments,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “There’s no question the ball bounced our way. On Tuesday (last week), we needed four teams to lose to strengthen our situation, and all four of them lost. Two of them lost on buzzer-beaters.”
The Warriors (22-10) also had done themselves a favor by winning seven consecutive games before the Cascade semis.
“I told our guys it’s out of our hands, which is a terrifying place to be,” Johnson said. “But our guys did well enough down the stretch to put us in conversation. Once you get in the conversation, anything can happen. Fortunately, there wasn’t a slew of upsets. The joy/relief of hearing your name get called was pretty cool to see for those guys.”
But it also meant a difficult matchup. Jamestown (24-9) returned four of its top six scorers from a 2020-21 team that had reached the NAIA quarterfinal round. The Warriors placed second in that tournament but then bid adieu to five skilled seniors.
Johnson had hoped to get his top scorer, forward Kevin Baker, cleared to play for the postseason after being sidelined for weeks with a knee injury. That’s now unlikely to happen, though he’ll be on the travel squad this week. Another front-liner, Brennen Newsom, who has started the past four games, now is sidelined for the season with a hand fracture.
So the Warriors might have a hard time defending 6-foot-9 Jamestown junior Mason Walters, a first-team NAIA All-American last year who averages 24 points per game and shoots 56 percent.
As a former Jamestown High School star, Walters was a key signee three years ago for Jimmies coach Danny Neville.
“I think the fact that Danny had been recruiting him probably since he was a sophomore, and the fact that he was going to play at home, was a big factor in him staying here,” said Jamestown athletic director Sean Johnson, a former University of Idaho sports information director and ex-Clarkston resident.
Of help for LCSC in dealing with Walters will be the recent emergence of freshman post Will Abram and the versatility of freshman guard Oreon Courtney, who might be asked to play some power forward at 6-2.
In any case, Johnson isn’t complaining.
“If you’d have told me in January that we’d find a way to get into the national tournament,” he said, “I’d have been willing to walk to Florida to do that.”
In Friday’s other game Friday, third-seeded Carroll (28-4) faces 14th seed Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (20-10) at 6:30 p.m. The two winners clash at 6 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the final 16 starting March 17 in Kansas City, Mo.
