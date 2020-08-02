Local baseball
Palouse Coyotes 18U pitcher Hayden Thompson tossed a three-hit complete game while his offense compiled 10 hits to sprint past ExploSwing Northwest of the Seattle area 10-2 on Saturday afternoon during the Palouse Summer Series.
Thompson threw 79 pitches in five innings, fanning five against three walks and two runs allowed.
The Coyotes (14-9) broke open a 5-2 game in the fourth, when they saw five players reach base in eight at-bats. Offensively, Ryan Bickelhaupt drove in two with a triple, and Tanner Richartz plated a pair with a single and a sacrifice fly.
Thompson and Zac Lombard added two singles apiece.
ExploSwing 000 20— 2 3 3
Palouse 032 5x—10 10 1
Connor Beatty, Kai Drotz (3), Michael Parkman (4) and Delano Calimlim; Hayden Thompson and Carson Coulter. W—Thompson. L—Beatty.
ExploSwing hits — Beatty 2 (2B), Parkman.
Palouse hits — Thompson 2, Zac Lombard 2, Ryan Bickelhaupt (3B), Hyatt Utzman (2B), Mitch LaVielle, Tanner Richartz, Kolby Sisk.