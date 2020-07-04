Club baseball
The Palouse Coyotes tallied six runs in the third and sixth innings and rolled to a comfortable 14-2 victory against the LC 19U travel team Friday at Church Field.
LC took three of the five-game series, which opened the season for both teams.
“Lewiston is a really good team; I was impressed with them — well-coached, good, competitive hitters, and solid pitching,” Coyotes coach Kevin Agnew said. “They thumped us a couple times, and we got them today.”
The Coyotes, who earned a split in a doubleheader between the two teams Thursday, trailed 2-1 after two innings, but took the lead for good in the third on Konner Kinkade’s one-out, two-run home run to left. Palouse then followed with three singles and a hit batsman; pushed across a fourth run on a passed ball, then had two more score as Ryan Bickelhaupt got aboard on an error, making it 7-2.
Mitch LaVielle led the way for Palouse with three hits, including a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Carson Coulter added two hits — one a double — and two RBI. Kinkade had two hits and three RBI and Nate Akesson slapped a double and scored three times.
Layne Gingerich earned the win on the mound. He permitted four hits and two runs, striking out four in five innings.
Cole McKenzie and Cruz Hepburn each roped doubles in the first, with Hepburn plating McKenzie. Elliott Taylor had the other hit for LC.
Dalton Hart took the loss, allowing five hits and seven runs — three earned — in 2ž innings.
Palouse next will play the North Stars in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday at McDonald Park in Colfax. LC 19U will host a to-be-determined Oregon team at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Church Field.
“Overall, it was just nice to be back out playing baseball,” Agnew said.
Palouse 016 106—14 11 0
LC 19U 200 000— 2 3 5
Layne Gingerich, Kelan Becker (6) and Carson Coulter. Dalton Hart, Julian (3), Jack Johnson (6), Jose Barajas (6) and Austin Kolb. W—Gingerich. L—Hart.
Palouse hits — Mitch LaVielle 3 (2B), Konner Kinkade 2 (HR), Carson Coulter 2 (2B), Nate Akesson 2 (2B), Payton Kallaher, Oak Held.
LC 19U hits — Cole McKenzie (2B), Cruz Hepburn (2B), Elliott Taylor.
Palouse AA 11-6, CV 10-5
The Palouse Coyotes’ Double-A club team got a two-run, walk-off double from Colin Dreewes for an 11-10 Game 1 win in a late-reported doubleheader against Central Valley on Thursday at Pullman High’s Quann Field, then survived with a two-on strikeout to sweep, winning 6-5 in Game 2.
“You never get tired of games like that, but it doesn’t hurt to space ’em out,” Palouse coach Pat Doumit said. “That was fun to see — when it came down to it, you have guys who make the needed plays.”
Palouse (2-2) trailed 10-8 entering the inning, but four straight batters reached safely. Nick Strenge sent in Elliot Lee to get the push going, and Dreewes followed by plating Joseph Bendel with the decider. On the mound, Dreewes fanned four in three innings. Ten Coyotes recorded hits — Tyler Elbracht and Lee had two RBI apiece, and Dreewes drove in three. Palouse struck out once.
“We played last Saturday, and didn’t hit it a ton, but once you have a couple, you reacclimate a little,” said Doumit, who noted his staff’s strikeouts “meant all the difference.”
In the second game, pitchers Nick Webb and Marcus Hilliard punched out six against seven hits and four earned runs. Hilliard closed it in the fifth with a CV runner in scoring position.
Joey Hecker staked Palouse to a two-run lead with a double in the fourth. Dreewes and Josh Greene tallied two hits each, and Greene had a triple.
The Coyotes meet CV at Colfax on Tuesday.
A full box score was not available.
FIRST GAME
CV 401 23—10 9 3
Palouse 800 03—11 14 5
SECOND GAME
Palouse 301 11—6 7 3CV 111 20—5 7 0