For the first time since 1995, Idaho is in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) postseason. It was announced Sunday during the NCAA selection show, broadcast on ESPNU, that the Vandals were one of the 24 teams to get into the postseason.
WE'RE IN! The Vandals will head on the road in the first round of the playoffs to take on SE Louisiana Saturday November 26th at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+. #GoVandalspic.twitter.com/ye5U4JYCMA
Now, the Vandals (7-4) get to go to work. Idaho will prepare to play at Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
"I'm just so happy for our kids," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "I said when I got here I had a five-year contract and I wasn't going to get fired if I wasn't going to get fired. But for our seniors, it was their last chance. So I'm over the moon for them."
During the early parts of the season, it seemed like it wouldn't be, couldn';t be possible that Idaho could make the playoffs. But as the season progressed, more and more it became a reality.
The belief was felt during UI's watch party at the Litehouse Club at the Kibbide Dome. The atmosphere was joyous as families and players began to fill the club. But when the selection show came on, the tone became all business.
Everyone's eyes were locked in on the scoreboard that was projecting the show as they broke down the top eight seeds and the first side of the bracket.
After the first side of the playoff bracket was revealed, a wave of uneasiness started to settling in.
However, things started to lighten up as the second side of the bracket was announced and Montana (7-4) was one of the first schools named. The thought was if the Griz, who the Vandals beat 30-23 on Oct. 15 got in, so would they.
After Montana's matchup was announced, it wasn't long before everyone in the club erupted in cheers as Idaho found out it was playoff bound for the first time in 27 years.
"This was a big thrill because I didn't know if we were in," Eck said. "I kind of got a sick feeling, but when Montana made it, I felt a little bit better. When I saw our name up there, it's hard to put into words how that felt."
But no one felt better about the team earning a bid than the Vandal seniors.
Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae has been the glue that's held the Vandals' defense together the past two seasons and has seen both teams. To see everything culminate in a playoff spot is just the cherry on top of an amazing campaign.
"It's been such a fun journey since coach Eck and his staff has come in," Fa'avae said. "We just follow the leadership and the game plan and here we are today."
For Idaho, it will be their 12th appearance in the FCS postseason. The Vandals are 6-11 overall. The last time Idaho made it to the playoffs, it fell 33-3 in the first round at McNeese State. The Vandals previous FCS postseason win was in 1993, when they beat Boston University 21-14 in the quarterfinal round at the Kibbie Dome.
The Lions will be making their fifth appearance in the FCS playoffs (2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021). It is the second consecutive postseason berth for Southeastern Louisiana and the third time in the past four years. The Lions made it to the second round a year ago, falling 59-20 to James Madison.
For fans wanting to go to the game, go to LionSports.net. Tickets to the general public will be made available at 7 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday. You also can call the Southeastern Louisiana ticket office at (985) 549-5466 for more information.