BOISE — Once again, Lapwai’s Titus Yearout has won another top honor.
Yearout, a senior, repeated as the Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball player of the year for the state of Idaho on Wednesday in voting conducted by the coaches and sponsored by the Idaho Statesman.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard helped the Wildcats to a 27-0 record and their second consecutive Class 1A Division I state title. Yearout averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in lifting Lapwai to its 12th overall state championship.
“He is as good off the court as he is on it. He is a humble young man who has worked hard for everything he has achieved,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, who also was named coach of the year in the classification.
The University of Idaho signee surpassed 2,000 points in his career at the state tournament, and will leave as the high school’s all-time top scorer at 2,039 points.
“(He’s) been the best overall player on the best team the last two years. The ultimate winner who will do whatever is necessary for his team to win,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Others to make the first team from the area are Lapwai sophomore Kase Wynott and senior Kross Taylor, along with Logos senior Will Casebolt.
Wynott, a 6-5 sophomore wing, was the Wildcats’ top scorer this year, averaging 25.2 points. The two-time first-teamer also added 7.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Taylor, a 6-3 senior wing, averaged 14 points and was a second-team selection in 2020-21. He added 4.0 rebounds per game.
Casebolt, a 6-4 senior guard, led the Knights of Moscow with 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Lapwai’s AJ Ellenwood and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, along with Prairie’s Zach Rambo, were second-team picks.
On the girls side, four players from the area took spots on the Class 1A Division I first team, including three from state champion Lapwai.
Grace Sobotta, Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Sayq’is Greene all earned honors, as well as Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff.
Sobotta, a 5-7 senior wing, averaged a stat stuffing 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.5 steals.
McCormack-Marks, a 5-10 sophomore point guard, was the engine that led the Wildcats’ offense, and she wasn’t bad on defense either. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Greene, a 5-8 senior wing, busted out late in the season scoring-wise, but she was a steady influence all year long. She averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.
Wemhoff, a 5-6 junior point guard, led the Pirates to the classification’s championship game, where they were upended by Lapwai. But she was Prairie’s unquestioned leader, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.1 steals per game, also winning Whitepine League Division I player of the year honors.
The Wildcats’ Ada Marks, Jordyn’s mother, was the coach of the year in the classification. Lapwai won its three state tournament games by more than 40 points per outing.
Prairie’s Tara Schlader was a second-team pick.
Kendrick’s Erin Morgan was a first-team pick in Class 1A Division II.
The 5-10 senior center helped lead the Tigers to win the state consolation game after winning the Whitepine League Division II title. She averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing.
Grangeville’s Camden Barger made the first team in Class 2A.
Barger, a 5-6 senior point guard who is a repeat first-team selection, is a four-year starter who won the Central Idaho League’s player of the year award three times. She averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.1 steals in leading the Bulldogs to the third-place trophy.
Senior teammate Bailey Vanderwall was a second-team pick.