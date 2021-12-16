The accolades keep accumulating for Lapwai’s Titus Yearout.
The senior quarterback was named the Idaho Statesman’s Class 1A Division I player of the year Wednesday.
The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the coaches, and the Statesman’s sponsors it.
Also making the first team in Class 1A Division I was Genesee’s Cy Wareham on offense at receiver and at defensive back. He also was named the second-team kicker.
Others who made it on offense were Prairie running back Brody Hasselstrom, Genesee receiver Cy Wareham, Prairie offensive lineman Jesse Cronan and Potlatch offensive lineman Logan Amos. Clearwater Valley linebacker Dylan Pickering and Prairie linebacker TJ Hibbard were picks on the defensive side.
Yearout, who also won that newspaper’s honor in boys basketball this past winter, went 126-for-218 passing for 2,042 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The first-team quarterback and first-team defensive end on the Whitepine League Division I football team also ran the ball 148 times for 1,130 yards and 18 more scores.
The 6-foot-2 commit to the University of Idaho in men’s basketball also had 73 tackles, including 55 solo stops, four sacks and 15.5 for loss, with 13 passes defensed and one interception for the Wildcats, who finished 8-3 overall and was second in the league with a 6-1 record.
“In terms of pure athletes, Titus is right there at the top in the state regardless of classification,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said to the Statesman.
In Class 1A Division II, Kendrick mopped up big time. Zane Hobart, in his ninth season with the Tigers, earned coach of the year honors for leading them to their first title since 2001.
Making the first team was lineman Dallas Morgan on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ty Koepp made it on offense, and linebacker Maison Anderson and defensive back Jagger Hewett also secured spots.
There were no area representatives on the Class 2A, 4A or 5A teams.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.