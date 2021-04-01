The honors keep rolling in for Lapwai’s Titus Yearout.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard was named the Idaho Statesman’s Class 1A Division I boys’ basketball player of the year Wednesday.
Voting on the teams is done by coaches in each classification.
Yearout led the entire state in scoring at 24.0 points per game, adding 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.2 blocks. He helped the Wildcats win their 11th title in school history this past month.
“He scores at all three levels — post-up, midrange, 3-pointers. He takes pride in his defense and rebounds the ball at a high level,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman told the Statesman.
Yearout was one of several players honored with All-Idaho selections.
Teammate Kase Wynott, a 6-4 freshman forward, also made the first team. He was state tournament MVP, averaging 18 points in the three games there. For the season, Wynott averaged 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Eastman won coach of the year honors in leading the Wildcats to a 20-4 record.
Junior guard Kross Taylor was a second-team selection. The 6-3 junior had averages of 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
In Class 1A Division II, Salmon River’s Jimmy Tucker earned a second-team pick. The 5-9 senior guard led the Savages with 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
On the girls’ side, Grangeville’s Camden Barger was a first-team pick in Class 2A.
The 5-6 junior guard, who is a two-time Central Idaho League player of the year, led the Bulldogs to another state tournament appearance. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Two area players made the first team in Class 1A Division I.
Prairie’s Madison Shears got a nod for the second consecutive season. The classification’s player of the year in 2020, the 5-5 senior point guard for the Pirates helped her team finish second in the state this season. The College of Idaho signee averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Genesee’s Claira Osborne grabbed another spot on the top team. This year’s Whitepine League player of the year, the 5-10 senior forward averaged 18.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Three Lapwai players earned spots on the second team
Junior guard Grace Sobotta averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. Sophomore forward Lauren Gould finished with averages of 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Senior point guard Glory Sobotta averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.