GENESEE — Titus Yearout put worth a well rounded game, narrowly missing a triple-double by tallying a game-high 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, as Lapwai defeated Whitepine League rival Genesee 60-44 on Tuesday.
Yearout was joined by fellow sophomore Lydell Mitchell, who generated 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and added two 3-pointers on the night.
Cy Wareham led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
The Wildcats (8-2, 2-1) were able to secure their second league victory by catching fire in the second quarter after a sluggish start, putting together a 20-2 run in that period and never giving up the lead the rest of the way.
“Right away I knew we came out a bit slow,” Lapwai head coach Zachary Eastman said, “but once the ball started going in it became contagious and we kept knocking down 3s.”
Lapwai finished with eight 3s, with six different Wildcats connecting on at least one.
“One of our main focuses is to play good team defense and get out and run,” Eastman said, “and today I thought we did an excellent job of that, getting the ball up the floor and create easy shots from our defense.”
Eastman is hopeful his team can keep up the momentum heading into the second half of a long season, and appreciates the growth some of his players have shown,
“I thought Lydell Mitchell came out and had a really nice game,” Eastman said. “He’s one of the best all-around players I have, and I feel like he is slowly starting to come out of his shell.”
For Genesee (3-6, 0-3), coach Travis Grieser saw several positive signs for his team to move forward with.
“I thought we played well in the first quarter, and battled back in the third quarter,” Grieser said. “And we normally don’t play well in the second half of games, but the second quarter just killed us, we only scored four points and couldn’t get anything to go down.”
LAPWAI (8-2, 2-1)
JC Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jenz Kash Kash 0 1-2 1, Titus Yearout 6 5-5 18, Simon Henry 1 0-0 3, AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 5, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 10, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 5 0-0 12, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 2-2 2, Robert Denunzio 0 0-0 0, Sam Ellenwood, 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-11 60.
GENESEE (3-6, 0-3)
Owen Crowley 2 1-1 5, Lucas English 0 2-2 2, Cy Wareham 7 0-0 15, Dawson Durham 3 4-4 11, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 0 1-2 1, Jared Ketcheson 0 2-4 2, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 12-15 44.
Lapwai 11 22 9 18––60
Genesee 9 4 13 18––44
3-point goals — Yearout, Taylor 2, Mitchell 2, Sobotta, Henry, Ellenwood, Wareham, Durham.
JV — Lapwai 73, Genesee 25