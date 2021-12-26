Like most sports stories, the tale of Nick Rolovich and Washington State University in 2021 was one of confrontation.
But it lasted a lot longer than a football game. In fact, it’s still playing out.
From the public’s perspective, it began on July 21 when the Cougars’ quixotic second-year football coach announced his participation in Pac-12 media day at Los Angeles would be confined to a brief virtual appearance from somewhere else.
The reason was unique to the pandemic. Rolo would have been prohibited from attending the festivities in person because he had decided against getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. He explained no further.
During the next three months, it became increasingly clear that his stance, if unsoftened, would have a major impact on the Cougars’ football program and be seen as a marker in the global vaccine culture war.
Tribune staffers, in a rout, voted the Rolo fiasco as the newspaper’s No. 1 sports story of the year.
Pivotal in the Rolo-Wazzu extended football game was that it took place in the state of Washington, which from the start of the pandemic has chosen aggressive tacks against the virus, eventually leading to Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision in August to require all state employees to be fully vaccinated or succeed in acquiring a medical or religious exemption.
The deadline was Oct. 18, a date that assumed the menace of an iceberg as Rolo and the Cougars sailed toward it.
Almost the entire way, Rolovich politely but tersely insisted he would comply with the mandate, without specifying whether that meant getting vaccinated or applying for an exemption. He continued to avoid explaining his objections.
Finally, on Oct. 10, his former college coach, June Jones, told USA Today that his colleague was seeking a religious exemption, and the Cougar boss confirmed it that day after a win against Oregon State.
Less clear was the relevance of that information, given the nature of a football coach’s job.
At Washington State in the weeks leading up to Oct. 18, staff requests for religious exemptions were judged by a team of “blind” reviewers, meaning they didn’t have access to applicants’ names or departments. But even where exemptions were granted, the employees’ bosses had the option of overruling if they believed they couldn’t perform their duties without endangering others.
So Rolovich’s job looked very much in jeopardy heading into a home game against Stanford on Oct. 16. When the Cougars prevailed 34-31, players jubilantly engulfed their coach and eventually doused him in Gatorade.
Two days later, Rolovich apparently declined his remaining options — chiefly, an 11th-hour vaccination followed by a two-week hiatus — and athletic director Pat Chun announced the coach’s dismissal, saying the governor’s inoculation mandate left the school no other choice.
He named defensive coordinator Jake Dickert as interim head coach, and six weeks later awarded him the permanent job (see No. 5 on the Tribune top-stories list).
The firing was for cause, meaning WSU didn’t intend to keep honoring the terms of Rolovich’s five-year contract, on which three seasons remained, calling for $3.2 million a year, the highest public salary in the state.
Rolovich responded quickly. On Oct. 20, attorney Brian Fahling issued a statement relaying the coach’s intention of taking legal action, no doubt to plea for the original terms of his contract, and he called the firing an attack on Rolovich’s Catholic faith, the first time the nature of his religious objections to the vaccine had been publicly specified.
Two weeks later, Fahling filed a 34-page letter of “appeal,” which made it clear that Rolovich wasn’t trying to get his job back but rather laying the groundwork for the lawsuit.
Citing privacy laws, Chun and school president Kirk Schulz had responded vaguely when asked if the firing had been their decision or that of the exemption reviewers. But Fahling in his appeal said reviewers initially recommended an exemption before Chun “interfered” and blocked it.
Although Rolovich at Pac-12 media day had denied having anti-vaccination views, Fahling in the appeal accused Chun of having been “openly hostile” to the coach’s “religious and scientific objections” to vaccines since May (two months before media day) and said the coach is opposed to inoculations associated with “medical research based on aborted fetal tissue.”
In other words, this game is headed for overtime.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.