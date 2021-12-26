Tournament wins and appearances abound at all levels in the Tribune’s No. 6-10 stories.
Fans may have been absent for many of the events this year, but area teams still came up big on the courts, fields and diamonds.
6. Kendrick’s football team wins Class 1A DII state title
The Kendrick Tigers put together a near-perfect playoff run in 2021 to win their first Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship trophy since 2001.
The Tigers’ offense was led by sophomore quarterback Ty Koepp, who was responsible for all four scores in the championship game and registered a score in all three of Kendrick’s playoff victories.
Kendrick scored 24 points in the second quarter against the Panthers to go up 30-8 by halftime in its 30-24 championship victory over Carey.
The youth of the Tigers is what made their championship win even more impressive. Kendrick only had one senior on its roster in 2021.
The championship victory against Carey also ended head coach Zane Hobart’s losing streak to the Panthers at the Kibbie Dome. The Tigers’ head man lost his previous two meetings against Carey at the Dome.
The Tigers fell to eventual 1A D1 state champions Oakley 52-0 earlier on in the season, which proved to be a learning experience for the young Kendrick team. Following the loss, they’d go on to outscore their opponents 418-98.
The Kendrick defense was just as important to its postseason success as its offense, registering several turnovers in each of its playoff games.
7. Lapwai boys charge to 11th state basketball championship in program history
Few teams in 2021 were more dominant than the Lapwai boys basketball team in Idaho’s Class 1A Division I.
The Wildcats regularly scored 80 points in a game or outscored their opponents by more than 30 points.
So it was no surprise when their transcendent season was capped with a state championship trophy.
Lapwai ended its season with a 82-60 victory against the Riverstone Otters in March for its 11th title in team history. Lapwai compiled a 20-4 record en route to its tournament victory.
Kase Wynott, Kross Taylor and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones each scored at least 17 points in another lights-out shooting display that included 14 3-pointers in the championship game.
The 11th state title tied Lapwai with Idaho Falls and Moscow for second-most all-time, behind Borah’s 13.
“Lapwai’s just a basketball town, man,” said then-junior Titus Yearout, who had eight points and five rebounds in the championship. “When you put that jersey on, you go out there and play hard. State title, that’s what people expect, so you’ve got to come out and you’ve got to play hard and play for what’s on your jersey.”
8. NAIA World Series returns, LCSC plays in semifinal round
After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Avista NAIA World Series returned to Lewis-Clark State and Harris Field.
It certainly was not the same as those who have attended the event in the past remember. Masks were required, attendance was down a little, and the atmosphere was different. But the baseball that played out still was at a high level.
Georgia Gwinnett, making its fourth appearance in the Series, ran the table and concluded its dream run to Lewiston with an 8-4 victory in the championship game against Central Methodist (Mo.).
The title culminated a meteoric rise for a program that began in 2013. The fifth-seeded Grizzlies outscored their opponents 52-30 in their four games to finish the year 51-10 under second-year coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
“This is a testament to trusting your players, and loving your people,” Sheetinger said after the title game. “We’ve got the right people here in Lewiston and we’ve got the right people thinking the right way.”
Georgia Gwinnett starting pitcher Hunter Dollander earned the Series MVP.
The Warriors found themselves behind the 8-ball early, falling to Faulkner (Ala.) on the Series’ opening night, but fought their way through the loser’s bracket and came within one game of getting to the championship. However, it was a son of the area, who grew up watching LCSC, who delivered the Warriors’ death knell.
Spokane resident Nick Merkel shut out LCSC in a six-inning performance to help Central Methodist eliminate the Warriors 8-5 on June 2.
But it didn’t demean what LCSC did to get to that point. The Warriors finished the year 44-6, including an astounding 30-2 mark in the Cascade Conference. LCSC cruised in three games to the conference tournament title, and finished the year ranked No. 3.
Heading into the 2022 season, the Warriors are ranked No. 4 and will open the year at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Westmont in Santa Barbara, Calif.
9. WSU women’s basketball makes first NCAA tournament in 30 years
So much for a rebuilding year for the Washington State women’s basketball team.
In just her third season as head coach, Kamie Ethridge piloted the Cougars to a 12-12 record and the team’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 1991.
WSU fell to South Florida 57-53 in the tournament’s first round, but just making the Big Dance was a big success for the Cougs.
WSU accomplished several seasons’ worth of firsts, including its first win against a top-5-ranked opponent, its first top-25 national ranking, its first winning percentage of .500 or better since the 2014-15 campaign and its first trip to the national tournament in three decades.
The rising Cougs were paced by a newcomer from New Zealand, freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who was the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 Conference at 18.8 points per game.
The magical season also brought eagerness for the future since the Cougars this season returned 90 percent of their scoring from their March Madness squad.
Can the Cougs do it again this season?
10. IHSAA sanctions girls wrestling as a sport
After many years of pounding the pavement and lobbying, Potlatch wrestling coach Bryan Bryngelson and several others got their wish.
The Idaho High School Activities Association officially sanctioned girls wrestling as a varsity sport.
There will be several female-only competitions this winter, and it will culminate with a female-only state wrestling tournament in February.
It’s been a prickly issue for years: girls competing against boys and getting an equal opportunity to have their own competition.
Girls have competed against boys in dual meets and other tournaments throughout the state, but the calls for female-only invitationals became louder in recent years.
Now, the call has been heard.
The numbers already are showing improvement. In a release Dec. 1, the Idaho High School Activities Association said the number of girls registered to wrestle this season is at 388, up from the near 250 the past two seasons.
“Being able to compete for a state crown and more girl versus girl tournaments might bring in more interest from girls participating,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said at the time.
And it’s a fact. The early season has seen Bear wrestlers Skyla and Keira Zimmerman win events, as has Lewiston’s Joely Slyter, on Dec. 4 at the Ardi E. Nash Memorial in Homedale, Idaho. Also winning events in their respective weight classes have been Grangeville’s Kadence Beck and Keira White, Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger and Potlatch’s Shelby Prather at the George Wilde Invitational on Dec. 11 in Kellogg, Idaho. Clearwater Valley’s Meg’n Blundell won in her class at the Dec. 18 Bulldog Bash in Grangeville.