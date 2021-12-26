From coaching changes to deep tournament runs, sports came back in full force in 2021.
What follows are the Tribune’s No. 2-5 sports stories of the year.
2. LCSC men’s basketball team places second in NAIA national tournament
It would be inaccurate to say Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball players nearly experienced the season of their dreams.
Nobody dreams of playing in empty arenas. Nobody dreams of belonging to a a two-team conference.
But one thing that impressed Warriors coach Austin Johnson in 2020-21 was the way the best team in school history refused to allow the pandemic to define its season.
Yes, the lockdowns, protocols and frequent virus testing probably affected teams in the Pacific Northwest more than those in many other places, but the Warriors knew they were good and they insisted on playing accordingly.
They went 22-2, advanced to the NAIA title game for the first time ever and fell just six points short of the championship. After winning an opening-round game at Lewiston, they proceeded to the final 16 at Kansas City, Mo., and pocketed three more victories before bowing 74-68 in the final to Shawnee State of Portsmouth, Ohio.
It helped to have six resolute seniors, including four who averaged in double-figure points, led by superb point guard Damek Mitchell, who averaged 15 points a game and made the first unit of the NAIA All-America team. The other seniors were Trystan Bradley (15.9 ppg), Hodges Bailey (13.1), Travis Yenor (10.3), Khalil Stevenson (8.2) and Jake Albright (7.8). Stevenson remains on the roster this season, capitalizing on a pandemic-related option to repeat his final year.
The Warriors shot 49 percent, outdid their opponents by an average of eight rebounds and 10 assists a game and set a school record for win percentage.
3. Dahmen wins first PGA Tour event
It had been a grind for one of the valley’s own. He lost his mother to cancer as a teenager. Up until March 29, he had 12 career top-10s and came oh-so-close twice to winning a PGA Tour event.
But then he broke through in paradise.
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had four birdies in his first seven holes, then held on as playing partner Rafael Campos lipped out a birdie putt on No. 18 to win his first title, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, by one shot.
At the time, the former University of Washington golfer had been struggling. He missed the cut in six of seven events since January, only making it to the weekend at Pebble Beach. There, he finished in a tie for 60th.
But he put it all together for four rounds at Corales Golf Course in Puntacana, Dominican Republic, to finish at 12-under 276 for his first victory in 111 career starts.
The win earned him a $540,000 paycheck and full exemption on the Tour through the 2022-23 season. Dahmen didn’t get to play in The Masters at Augusta Naional because the Dell Technologies Match Play event was taking place in Austin, Texas, the same week. He did play in this year’s PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, tying for 55th, and earned a berth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions that will take place in Kapalua, Hawaii, Jan. 6-9.
He also had another near win, placing fifth at the Houston Open on Nov. 14.
For the 2020-21 wraparound season, Dahmen played in 27 events with 17 made cuts, six top-25 finishes and three in the top 10. He earned $1,452,347 and was 76th in the FedEx Cup standings. He played in three majors, with his best finish at a tie for 46th at the British Open.
So far in the 2021-22 season, he has made the cut in all five events played, with two top-25s and a top-10. He’s made $432,403 and currently sits 46th in the FedEx Cup standings.
4. Petrino out, Eck in for Idaho football
For one coach, the holidays are a little gloomier than usual. For the other, he’ll enter the new year with an unbridled excitement and optimism.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the University of Idaho has a new football coach.
The Vandals parted ways with nine-year coach Paul Petrino in November after a 34-66 record and only one winning season.
On Dec. 18, UI athletic director Terry Gawlik announced Jason Eck as Idaho’s 36th head football coach.
The former South Dakota State offensive coordinator was introduced Monday in snowy Moscow, promising playoff football in the near future for a program that has seen just one winning season in the last 12 years.
Eck acknowledged the path won’t be easy, but said the Vandals are “a sleeping giant” in FCS football and are closer to success than one might think.
“It’s competitive to be one of the top teams in FCS football,” Eck said during his introductory news conference. “I’ve been fortunate to be in the FCS playoffs the last six years. We’re going back there soon, but it’s going to take a lot of work. It’s going to take everybody pointing the arrows in the right direction.”
As for Petrino, he got to go out on a bright note after beating rival Idaho State in the Battle of the Domes in Pocatello in his final game in black and gold. But there were too few of those moments in his nine years as boss to keep him around for another one.
“It’s a great way to end the season,” Petrino said after the game. “It’s a state championship, it’s for a trophy, it’s the last time this group will ever play together … so what a great way to finish, what a great way to have it end.”
5. Dickert picked as next WSU football coach
From the standpoint of experience, defensive coordinator Jake Dickert maybe wasn’t the most obvious choice to take the interim reins of the Washington State football program upon the midseason firing of Nick Rolovich.
At 38, he was one of the youngest members of Rolovich’s coaching staff. He had never been a head coach at any level. He had been a unit coordinator for only 24 games over two-plus seasons. He had spent two-thirds of his career at the sub-FBS level.
But his defensive unit had played terrifically through seven games this year. He spoke well, radiated optimism, was known to be demanding, and seemed to have long been grooming himself for increasingly prominent leadership roles.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, in any case, hardly seemed conflicted when handing the interim reins to Dickert on Oct. 18. And six weeks later, he wasted little time in handing him the permanent job once the regular season was done.
Meanwhile, the Cougars had finished 3-2 under difficult circumstances, with Dickert needing to quickly replace four assistants who had been fired along with Rolovich for refusing to comply with a state vaccination mandate.
The Cougs narrowly lost to Brigham Young that week before stunning 16-point favorite Arizona State on the road. A high-spirited team all season, they scarcely broke stride during the late stretch as they gained bowl eligibility with a win against Arizona and, most satisfyingly, broke a seven-game losing streak in the Apple Cup by trouncing Washington 40-14 in Seattle.
The news came the next day that Dickert and Wazzu had agreed in principle on a five-year contract. At 7-5, they are scheduled to play Miami in the Sun Bowl on Friday at El Paso, Texas.