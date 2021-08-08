NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.
Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered as the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games.
New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.
Odor hit a two-run drive inside the right field foul pole to pull the Yankees within 4-3 in the sixth.
With one out, pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres hit a fly and Haniger raced back, appeared to overrun it and then slipped, allowing the ball to get to the warning track.
Higashioka delivered a tying, pinch-hit double with one out and took third on LeMahieu’s single against Casey Sadler (0-2).
Anthony Rizzo followed with a sharp grounder to first baseman Ty France, who stepped on the bag. Higashioka broke for home as France focused on LeMahieu, who alertly stopped between first and second. LeMahieu forced a rundown and was tagged out after Higashioka had crossed the plate for the tiebreaking run.
“LeMahieu’s pretty shifty,” Judge said. “People may not know it, but he’s got some agility and he’s pretty quick. He stayed it in long enough for us to get that run and get the win. That was big time. It’s little plays like that kind of go unnoticed at times but make the big difference in the long haul.”
LeMahieu’s acumen on the bases helped the Yankees improve to 39-21 in games decided by two runs or fewer. New York has won its past eight games decided by two runs or fewer since blowing a four-run lead July 25 at Boston.
“It’s kind of a tough play for the first baseman there, so I was just kind of using instincts there,” the soft-spoken LeMahieu said.
The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.
“A couple of miscues today hurt us and when you’re playing a talented team like this in this ballpark, it can catch you and that’s what it did today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Andrew Heaney (7-8) settled down after a rocky beginning for his first win since being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Yankees. He allowed four runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.
After allowing four solo homers in his debut Monday against Baltimore, Heaney settled in nicely after the Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the second.
Kyle Seager hit Heaney’s curveball into the right-field seats over the short porch for a 2-0 lead four batters in. The Mariners scored twice in the second on a bases-loaded walk by Abraham Toro and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Haniger.
Haniger’s drive almost allowed the Mariners to take a big lead but Giancarlo Stanton, in his second start in right field, made a leaping catch. After Stanton’s catch, Heaney retired 13 of the final 15 hitters and ended his outing by striking out the side in the sixth.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Toro 2b 3 1 1 1 LeMahiu 2b 5 0 2 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 1 2 1
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 2 0
Fraley lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 1 1 2
Torrens dh 2 1 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Wade ss 2 0 2 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 0 Torres ph-ss 2 1 0 0
Moore ss 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 1 1 1
Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 11 4
Seattle 220 000 000 — 4
New York 100 004 00x — 5
E—Haniger (3). DP—Seattle 2, New York 0. LOB—Seattle 5, New York 8. 2B—Toro (4), Kelenic 2 (4), Judge (14), Higashioka (7). HR—Seager (24), Judge (23), Odor (13). SB—Seager (3). SF—Haniger (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 5 8 3 3 1 7
Misiewicz L,3-4 1/3 1 2 0 0 0
Sadler 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Heaney W,1-1 6 4 4 4 3 9
Holmes H,2 11/3 0 0 0 0 3
Rodriguez H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Flexen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Flexen (Brantly), Heaney (France).
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Tim Timmons.
T—3:11. A—35,165 (47,309).