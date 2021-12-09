WSU women with statement win vs. Gonzaga

SPOKANE — After an abysmal shooting first half and finding itself down by 12 midway through the third quarter, the Washington State women’s basketball team started to click on all cylinders in the final 15 minutes of Wednesday’s nonconference game against Gonzaga.
Sophomore standout guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 14 points and four steals as the Cougars took down the Bulldogs 51-49 in the McCarthey Athletic Center in a game pitting two teams receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“It’s a big, big win,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They know this was a big team. When you start thinking about some of the firsts for this group, for the freshmen, they were in front a big crowd. We knew and talked about Gonzaga and all the problems they present. We just haven’t been real physical with them. A couple of years ago, we might have been down by 20 points in the first half because we weren’t there defensively. But it goes to show how far they’ve come.”
Bella Murekatete added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (7-1), who now have won three consecutive games since falling 62-34 on Nov. 27 at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, to now-No. 2 North Carolina State. It was Washington State’s first win on the road against the Bulldogs since 2014.
Sisters Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong led Gonzaga (7-2) with 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Bulldogs, who saw a four-game winning streak snapped, committed 20 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the second half, that came back to bite them. Gonzaga now has lost at home three times in the past four seasons. The other defeats were against BYU on Feb. 16, 2019, and to Stanford on Nov. 17, 2019.
Washington State did not shoot the ball well in the first half, going 5-for-27 (19 percent) from the field, but stayed in the game thanks to a 3-of-11 (27.2 percent) showing from beyond the arc. Gonzaga was a little better, hitting 8 of its 28 shots (29 percent) and was 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) from distance in taking a 23-16 lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs then scored seven consecutive points at the midway mark of the third to take what looked to be a commanding 34-22 edge.
“I was really disappointed because I thought we weren’t showing any discipline on either end of the floor,” Ethridge said.
Then the Cougars started to turn the tide. Washington State went on a 8-0 run toward the end of the third, with senior Ula Motuga starting the run with a 3-pointer, freshman guard Tara Wallack hitting a pair of free throws, Murekatete with a pair of baskets and Charlisse Leger-Walker finishing a layup that make it 34-33 with 1:25 left in the quarter.
In the run, the Cougars forced Gonzaga into four turnovers, which was key.
“Toward the end of that third quarter and in the fourth quarter, we just flipped a switch and got our offense going,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “But in the end, our defense stuck with it, stuck with our discipline.
“Defense has been something that we have been focused on all year. We knew when to pressure and when not to pressure. The discipline we had was amazing.
Wallack gave Washington State its first lead at 37-36 with an inside layup with 9:11 to go. The Cougars then took the lead for good on another Wallack inside shot at the 4:12 mark that made it 45-43. Krystal Leger-Walker upped the advantage to four on a basket just 33 seconds later, and the defense held from there. The Bulldogs did not make a basket in the final 2:35 of play.
Charlisse Leger-Walker said this is another step in putting the program on the map.
“This game makes a statement and where we want to go with our program,” she said.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday against Boise State at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON STATE (7-1)
K. Leger-Walker 1-3 0-0 2, C. Leger-Walker 5-17 3-4 13, Motuga 2-4 0-0 5, Teder 2-5 1-1 6, Murekatete 4-14 1-4 9, Wallack 3-8 2-2 8, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-57 7-11 51.
GONZAGA (7-2)
Virjoghe 0-3 0-0 0, O’Connor 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 2-8 0-0 6, Kayly. Truong 5-13 0-0 13, Kempton 2-5 3-3 7, Kayle. Truong 3-8 4-4 11, Ejim 4-10 0-0 8, Salenbien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 7-7 49.
Washington State 6 10 17 18—51
Gonzaga 12 11 13 13—49
3-point goals — Washington State 4-17 (Sarver 1-2, Motuga 1-3, Teder 1-4, C. Leger-Walker 1-6, Wallack 0-2), Gonzaga 6-18 (Kayly. Truong 3-5, Walker 2-7, Kayle. Truong 1-4, O’Connor 0-1, Salenbien 0-1). Rebounds — Washington State 32 (Murekatete 10), Gonzaga 40 (Walker 7). Assists — Washington State 9 (K. Leger-Walker, C. Leger-Walker 3), Gonzaga 9 (Kayle. Truong 3). Total fouls — Washington State 13, Gonzaga 16. A — N/A.