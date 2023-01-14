WSU women use defense to stonewall Oregon State

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker shoots as Oregon State's Bendu Yeaney defends during Friday's Pac-12 Conference game at Gill Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sometimes the way you win games, especially in a conference like the Pac-12, is to force your opponent into making too many mistakes. A perfect example of that came Friday.

The Washington State women held Oregon State to just 30% shooting in the second half and forced 13 total turnovers in a 63-56 victory at Gill Coliseum to win on the road in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1975-76.

Tags

Recommended for you