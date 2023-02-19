PULLMAN — It's been a minute since the Washington State women's basketball team pretty much had control of a game from start to finish.
The Cougars did so Sunday.
Senior center Bella Murekateate continued her mastery underneath the basket in the final home game of her career as she finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Washington State turned back Oregon State 67-57 to get back to .500 in Pac-12 play on senior day at Beasley Coliseum.
"Sometimes, senior day can really bite you," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "You're so emotional that you can really mess things up. But I really thought we handled the emotion of that, and again, just proud that they can walk off this floor with a first time in a lot of years, sweeping the Oregons."
Murekatete, the Rwandan native who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the 64-57 win Friday against Oregon, continued to show why she is in the running for this year's Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the best center in Division I women's basketball. She finished 8-for-14 from the field and committed just one turnover in 26 minutes of action.
"Her discipline and her committment to doing what was required of her is night and day," Ethridge said. "Now that doesn't always coorelate to all of a sudden your game is perfect because it's still not. And her decision-making in some of the shots she takes is still questionable. But she's such a dynamic, explosive, athletic player that we have to live through of the some of those bad decisions because she can produce 19 points and nine rebounds. Really proud of her discipline and work ethic."
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who is third in the conference in scoring, added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in filling the stat sheet for the Cougars (18-9, 8-8). Sophomore guard Tara Wallack chipped in 10 points and five rebounds and was a +11.
Timea Gardiner finihsed with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (11-16, 3-13), who turned the ball over 15 times. Raegan Beers contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Washington State took advantage of those Oregon State miscues, holding a 20-2 advantage in points off turnovers, which in the end made the difference.
The Cougars ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run, breaking a 10-10 tie to take a 19-12 lead into the second as four different players tallied baskets in the spurt.
After a 3-pointer from freshman guard Kyra Gardner with 3:28 left before halftime, Washington State held a 31-19 edge. The Beavers, however, tallied the final eight points of the quarter and went into the locker room with a touch of momentum down by four.
Oregon State was able to pull within 38-36 at the 6:21 mark after a Timea Gardiner 3. But the Cougars scored the enusing nine points, led by four from Wallack, to expand the lead back out to double digits at 47-36 with 3:29 to go. It was 53-45 after three.
Washington State started to pull away in the fourth as they scored seven of the first nine points to take a 60-47 advantage after Leger-Walker's layup with 7:48 to go. Oregon State was able to get as close as five but couldn't get any closer.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at UCLA.
OREGON STATE (11-16, 3-13)
Yeaney 4-12 0-1 8, Beers 7-9 1-2 15, Blacklock 2-7 0-0 6, Gardiner 6-9 2-2 17, Aaron 1-2 0-2 2, Mannen 1-4 0-0 3, Marotte 0-1 0-0 0, Mitrovic 2-4 0-0 4, von Oelhoffen 1-10 0-2 0, Pietsch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 3-9 57.
WASHINGTON STATE (18-9, 8-8)
Wallack 4-10 1-2 10, Leger-Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Motuga 2-7 2-2 7, Teder 3-8 0-2 9, Murekatete 8-14 3-3 19, Tuhina 1-6 0-0 2, Gardner 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 0-3 2-2 2, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 10-13 67.
Oregon State 12 15 18 12—57
Washington State 19 12 22 14—67
3-point goals — Oregon State 6-16 (Gardiner 3-4, Blacklock 2-4, Mannen 1-3, Marotte 0-1, Yeaney 0-2, von Oelhoffen 0-2), Washington State 7-24 (Teder 3-7, Gardner 1-1, Wallack 1-3, Motuga 1-4, Leger-Walker 1-6, Sarver 0-1, Tuhina 0-2). Rebounds — Oregon State 41 (Beers 10), Washington State 42 (Murekatete 9). Assists — Oregon State 10 (Yeaney, von Oelhoffen 3), Washington State 11 (Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — Oregon State 11, Washington State 13. A — 1,500.