PULLMAN — Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led three Washington State women’s basketball players in double figures with 22 points Friday as the Cougars tripped Northern Arizona 62-54 in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“I thought we found a way to string together a few possessions that seperated us, and made a couple of shots that seperated us from a team that was probably little bit hungrier than us, and really well-prepared and had some schemes for us to have to handle that maybe we were quite ready for,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think it will be a really great learning lesson for us. We’re not perfect.
“You’ve got to be happy a little bit with being challenged like this. Maybe we lost an edge a little bit, and Northern Arizona did not lose an edge. They were prepared for their first game of the season. I think this will be a really great lesson for us to learn from.”
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker added 13 points and six rebounds, and junior center Bella Murekatate chipped in 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0).
Nina Radford finished with 13 points for the Lumberjacks (0-1). Khiarica Rasheed and Nyah Morah each had 10 points and five rebounds.
Washington State struggled to put Northern Arizona away early, and the Lumberjacks held a 23-20 lead with 6:35 remaining when the Cougars went on a 12-4 run, spurred by seven consecutive points from Murekatate, to end the half and take a 32-27 lead into the locker room.
Northern Arizona tied it at 39 with 2:03 left in the third on a pair of free throws by Radford, but WSU scored nine of the next 11 points, including five from Krystal Leger-Walker, to head to the fourth up 48-41.
“We definitely got our energy back up in that second half when we started getting some turnovers and started putting them away,” Krystal Leger-Walker said. “I think that kind of lifted our spirits and gave us another boost.”
The Cougars scored the first seven points of the final period and weren’t really threatened again.
WSU forced 22 turnovers and had nine of its own, including six in the first quarter.
WSU next plays at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Idaho.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (0-1)
Rasheed 5-10 0-0 10, Schenck 2-7 0-0 5, Orndoff 2-7 1-2 5, Maio 2-6 0-0 4, Rodabaugh 2-5 0-1 4, Radford 4-7 2-2 13, Moran 5-10 0-1 10, Mich’l 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 22-53 6-10 54.
WASHINGTON STATE (2-0)
C. Leger-Walker 7-22 6-7 22, K. Leger-Walker 5-14 1-1 13, Murekatete 6-12 1-4 13, Wallack 3-13 0-0 6, Motuga 2-8 1-3 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Sarver 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 24-76 9-15 62.
Northern Arizona 17 10 14 13—54
Washington State 18 14 16 14—62
3-point goals — Northern Arizona 4-14 (Radford 3-5, Schenck 1-3, Maio 0-1, Moran 0-1, Orndoff 0-2, Rodabaugh 0-2), Washington State 5-21 (K. Leger-Walker 2-6, C. Leger-Walker 2-9, Jones 1-2, Wallack 0-2, Motuga 0-2). Fouled out — Murekatete. Rebounds — Northern Arizona 41 (Rasheed, Schenck, Radford 5), Washington State 48 (Murekatete 15). Assists — Northern Arizona 10 (Schenck 5), Washington State 12 (C. Leger-Walker, K. Leger-Walker, Wallack 3). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 13, Washington State 14. A — 934.