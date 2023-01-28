WSU

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes a shot during Friday's Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

 WSU Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. — Getting their spiritual leader and captain back in the lineup, the Washington State women’s basketball team had enough firepower on their roster to get past the last-place team in the Pac-12 Conference.

Sophomore guard Tara Wallack finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s return to the lineup as the Cougars tripped up Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.

