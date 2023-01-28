Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
TEMPE, Ariz. — Getting their spiritual leader and captain back in the lineup, the Washington State women’s basketball team had enough firepower on their roster to get past the last-place team in the Pac-12 Conference.
Sophomore guard Tara Wallack finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s return to the lineup as the Cougars tripped up Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.
“I feel like we’ve got some depth at every position on the floor,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think we have a chance to play small when we need to and I think we have a chance to go big if we need to. I think we’ve got more depth in our weapons than we have in the past. I have a lot of confidence in our bench in who we play.”
Leger-Walker, who was out of the lineup this past weekend tending to personal matters at home, added 12 points for the Cougars (14-6, 4-5). Senior guard Johanna Teder also contributed 12 points.
Jaddan Simmons tallied 20 points and five rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-11, 0-9) Trayanna Crisp chipped in 11 points.
Washington State snapped a two-game losing streak, coinciding with Leger-Walker’s absence. The Cougars started Pac-12 play Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 without the standout in the lineup and lost games against Utah and Colorado. However, with Leger-Walker in the lineup in conference play, Washington State is 4-1, with its lone loss Dec. 11 at Washington.
“It’s beyond what she does offensively,” Ehtridge said. “She rarely gets beat off the bounce. She knows scouts and personnel. She’s the leader everywhere on the court. The speed of the game is the hardest thing to get back. She’s one of those unique players that it doesn’t matter whether she’s scoring or not she’s affecting the game and making a bunch of winning plays.”
The Cougars set the tone early, as Teder and Wallack hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game’s first 50 seconds. Another 3 by Wallack at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter gave Washington State a seven-point lead, and the Cougars held a 17-10 advantage after one.
A 3 by Teder to start the scoring in the second gave Washington State a 10-point advantage. The lead hovered between six and 10 points the rest of the period as the Cougars went into the locker room up 28-19.
“I was really disappointed in our first-half offensive production, because I thought we were executing really well, and we should have had 40 points,” Ethridge said. “If you do it right when you’re playing well, maybe you withstand a run.”
However, Arizona State had a surge in the third quarter, but only after Washington State took its largest lead of the game. Leger-Walker hit one from distance with 7:16 to go to give the Cougars a 36-25 edge. The Sun Devils slowly cut into their deficit and got within two with 2:55 remaining as Treasure Hunt hit a pair of free throws. Washington State held a tenous 43-41 lead going to the fourth.
Another surge by the Sun Devils midway into the final period, capped by a layup from Simmons, gave Arizona State a 55-54 lead with 3:51 left. Senior center Bella Murekatete hit a pair of free throws after the teams exchanged turnovers to put the Cougars back in front at the 3:07 mark.
Wallack hit a free throw with 1:20 remaining for a 57-55 Washington State lead. The Cougars then held defensively two straight times and the Sun Devils were forced to foul, and did so on Wallack. She hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to go. Simmons converted a layup seven seconds later, but Leger-Walker closed it out with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left.
Arizona State held advantages in points in the paint (38-16), points off turnovers (20-5) and fast-break points (13-5) but Washington State had a 43-37 edge in rebounding and was 8-for-16 (50%) from 3-point range. Conversely, the Sun Devils missed 15 of their 16 attempts from distance.
“I was really happy that our team, our people made some big-time winning plays to give us a chance to win it,” Ethridge said.
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at No. 19 Arizona.
3-point goals — Washington State 8-16 (Teder 4-8, Wallack 2-3, Leger-Walker 2-4, Sarver 0-1), Arizona State 1-16 (Crisp 1-3, Sousa 0-1, Simmons 0-3, Skinner 0-4, Hunt 0-5). Rebounds — Washington State 43 (Wallack 11), Arizona State 37 (Hunt, Mokwuah 6). Assists — Washington State 14 (Leger-Walker, Teder 3), Arizona State 7 (Skinner 3). Total fouls — Washington State 13, Arizona State 16. A — 2,349.