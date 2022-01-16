LOS ANGELES — It's not always how you start, it's how you finish.
The Washington State's women's basketball team found that out the hard way Sunday.
Turnovers, foul issues and hot shooting at the right times done in the Cougars as UCLA beat Washington State 71-58 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Pauley Pavilion.
"We lost a lot of steam and got into foul trouble again," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We had to go small a little bit and never regained the momentum we had at the offensive end. We just didn't have the consistency that we need to have to win a game on the road against a quality opponent."
Charisma Osborne paced the Bruins (7-4, 2-1) with 25 points and three steals. Jaelynn Penn chipped in 17 points. Ilmar'I Thomas tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 24 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cougars (10-6, 2-3), who have lost three of their past four. Senior forward Ula Motuga added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Washington State limited UCLA in the first quarter to just 12.5 percent shooting (2-for-16) and the Cougars hit three of their first six 3-point attempts in building a 13-6 advantage.
But Washington State found itself in foul trouble early. Junior center Bella Murekatate picked up her second foul just 33 seconds into the second quarter and had to go to the bench for the rest of the half.
The Cougars still were hanging on, but the Bruins took the lead after Osborne made three free throws at the 4:25 mark. They built their advantage up to six before heading to the locker room up 28-24.
It was UCLA 30-24 just 26 seconds into the third, but Washington State went on a 9-2 run, fueled by two 3s from Motuga, that gave it a 33-32 lead with 6:19 remaining. Again, the Bruins pushed their lead to six with 1:58 to go before another Cougar spurt, this one a 7-0 run in a minute's span, put Washington State in front 47-46 with 53 seconds left. UCLA got a 3 from Penn 19 seconds later and took a 49-47 lead to the fourth.
The Cougars eventually tired. After junior guard Johanna Teder hit a pair of free throws to make it 52-51 just a minute into the fourth, the Bruins went on a 15-2 run to ice it. Washington State turned the ball over 19 times for the game, with eight of those coming in the final 10 minutes.
"You're just not going to stay in a game playing that kind of basketball," Ethrdige said. "When you turn the ball over, you're not getting shots. They were not pressure turnovers, they were careless.
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Oregon State.
WASHINGTON STATE (10-6, 2-3)
C. Leger-Walker 10-24 2-2 24, Motuga 4-7 2-2 13, Teder 2-9 4-5 9, Murekatete 2-4 1-2 5, K. Leger-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 1-1 0-0 3, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 9-11 58.
UCLA (7-4, 2-1)
Osborne 7-15 8-8 25, Penn 7-17 0-1 17, Thomas 4-9 0-0 10, Chou 2-10 2-2 7, Owens 2-7 2-2 6, Horvat 2-7 2-2 6, Onu 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 14-15 71.
Washington State 13 11 23 11—58
UCLA 8 20 21 22—71
3-point goals — Washington State 7-23 (Motuga 3-5, C. Leger-Walker 2-7, Wallack 1-1, Teder 1-6, K. Leger-Walker 0-4), UCLA 9-28 (Osborne 3-8, Penn 3-8, Thomas 2-2, Chou 1-5, Onu 0-2, Horvat 0-3). Rebounds — Washington State 37 (C. Leger-Walker, Motuga 9), UCLA 37 (Owens 10). Assists — Washington State 11 (K. Leger-Walker 4), UCLA 12 (Osborne 4). Total fouls — Washington State 18, UCLA 11. A — N/A.