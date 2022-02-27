WSU women set record for wins in beating California

BERKELEY, Calif. — For the Washington State women, Saturday was a day that was about breaking the glass ceiling. But it almost didn’t end that way.
Up by 22 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Cougars almost let it all slip away to the last-place team in the Pac-12 Conference. However, they held on to beat the California Golden Bears 73-67 in the regular-season finale.
“It’s thrilling for our team to set these records,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think so many people are just blown away by the success of this team and the toughness of this team. To have accomplished what we have this year in the regular season is just really a testament to our seniors, first, but also the entire program. The entire team is committed to doing whatever it takes for us to succeed and win without any individual agenda. I’m proud that we won today.”
The Cougars (19-9, 11-6) set school records for most wins in the regular season in the NCAA era, most wins in conference play, and they secured their first bye for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament as Washington State finished tied for second in the conference. The team won 21 games in 1978-79.
The Cougars, who will be the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of the California-Utah game, which takes place at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led four Cougars in double figures with 21 points and three steals. Junior center Bella Murekatete chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Tara Wallack came off the bench to tally 14 points. Senior forward Ula Motuga tallied 12 points and five rebounds for Washington State, which was 28-for-51 (54.9 percent) shooting, including 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from 3-point range.
Jayda Curry finished with 19 points for the Bears (11-12, 2-10), who committed 18 turnovers. Leilani McIntosh added 11 points. Evelien Lutje Schipholt had 10 points.
California held a 14-12 lead after the first. Washington State took the lead earlier in the second and steadily built on it, heading to the locker room up 31-25. The Cougars went up 54-44 after three. Then it looked like the rout was on.
Behind six points from Wallack and the first four of the fourth from Leger-Walker, Washington State held a 65-44 advantage with 6:22 to go. The Cougars increased their lead to 22 on a 3 by Motuga at the 5:23 mark.
However, California did not go away. The Bears went on an 18-1 run in a 5:20 stretch to get within four on Curry’s 3 with three seconds left. But California had to foul Murekatete on the inbounds play, and she made both free throws for the final margin.
“I know it wasn’t perfect and I think our players felt some pressure and didn’t handle things so well,” Ethridge said. “Overall, what a great game. What a great finish to the season and what a great road win against a really quality opponent. I’m thrilled with our seed (for the Pac-12 tournament) and the fact that we get a bye in the first round.”
WASHINGTON STATE (19-9, 11-6)
C. Leger-Walker 8-18 2-2 21, Murekatete 6-10 4-4 16, Motuga 4-8 1-4 12, Teder 4-5 0-0 9, K. Leger-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Wallack 6-7 1-2 14, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 9-14 73.
CALIFORNIA (11-12, 2-10)
Curry 6-12 6-6 19, McIntosh 5-12 1-1 11, Lutje Schipholt 5-7 0-0 10, Green 2-8 0-0 6, Daniels 2-7 0-0 4, Mastrov 2-4 2-2 8, Onyiah 2-6 1-1 5, Crocker 1-3 1-1 4. Totals 25-59 11-11 67.
Washington State 12 19 23 19—73
California 14 11 19 23—67
3-point goals — Washington State 8-12 (Motuga 3-3, C. Leger-Walker 3-6, Teder 1-1, Wallack 1-1, Sarver 0-1), California 6-13 (Mastrov 2-2, Green 2-5, Curry 1-1, Crocker 1-1, McIntosh 0-4). Rebounds — Washington State 26 (Murekatete 8), California 32 (Onyiah 6). Assists — Washington State 20 (K. Leger-Walker 9), California 11 (Curry, McIntosh, Green 3). Total fouls — Washington State 16, California 18. A — 1,390.