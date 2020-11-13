PULLMAN — Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge brought in two international recruits this week, signing New Zealand guard Leah Mafua and Canadian guard Tara Wallack.
Mafua (5-foot-10) played at Otero (Colo.) Junior College last year, averaging a team-best 18.9 points per game and 4.9 assists. The Wellington, New Zealand, native was a juco All-American, who posted a pair of triple-doubles, with a career-high scoring mark of 38.
Mafua joins countrywomen Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker on the Palouse. Mafua and Charlisse — Krystal’s younger sister — played together for the New Zealand junior national team.
“Leah possesses an attack-oriented style, complemented by a high basketball IQ,” Ethridge said. “She has the ability to play multiple positions in our system. ... Her passing, shot-making abilities and overall feel for the game will make a dynamic impact on our program.”
Wallack (6-2), from South Surrey, B.C., helped Team Canada to a silver at the 2019 FIBA Americas tournament in Chile.
She averaged 26 points and 15 rebounds per game at the 2019 British Columbia Provincial Championships for Semiahmoo Secondary, which won two provincial titles with Wallack leading the way. In five games with Team Canada, she averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
“She has an uncanny ability to read individual matchups and game situations in a way that results in her maximizing her physical strength and skill sets,” Ethridge said. “Tara’s versatile package of skills, her confidence, and her IQ or ‘feel’ for the game combine to make her a potential elite-level Power Five talent.”